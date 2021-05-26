The Maple Grove boys golf team continued its tear over conference competition with a victory at the conference match on May 17, shooting a combined 289. Centennial and Spring Lake Park both took second place with a 302. Lucas Feterl paced the Crimson with a team-low, two-under-par 70.

Meanwhile, the Maple Grove’s girls golf team also kept its momentum rolling by finished 6-0 in match play on the season with a 156-171 win over Blaine on May 18. Freshman Mia Morton led the way for the Crimson at Cedar Creek Golf Course, shooting a team-low 36.

