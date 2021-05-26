The Maple Grove boys golf team continued its tear over conference competition with a victory at the conference match on May 17, shooting a combined 289. Centennial and Spring Lake Park both took second place with a 302. Lucas Feterl paced the Crimson with a team-low, two-under-par 70.
Meanwhile, the Maple Grove’s girls golf team also kept its momentum rolling by finished 6-0 in match play on the season with a 156-171 win over Blaine on May 18. Freshman Mia Morton led the way for the Crimson at Cedar Creek Golf Course, shooting a team-low 36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.