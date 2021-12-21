Maple Grove boys basketball opened conference play Dec. 14 still in search of their first win of the season. Going up against Rogers (1-2), the Crimson found themselves down to the wire against the Royals but escaped with a 62-56 victory.
Maple Grove took a 28-25 halftime lead and used a balanced offensive attack in the second half to secure a six-point win. This game marked the first time senior guard Jon Haakenson suited up for the Crimson this season after recovering from an ankle injury, and he led the team with five assists, along with six points, six rebounds, and four steals.
Crimson junior six-foot 10-inch center Lincoln Palbicki played his best game thus far in the season, scoring a team-high 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Senior guard Ashton Keomysy added 12 points and two steals, and junior forward Will Bowman scored 10 and collected a team-high nine rebounds.
The Crimson train kept rolling along when they played Elk River (3-1) Dec. 17, knocking off the Elks on the road by a score of 75-58. After a high-scoring first half where Maple Grove led 38-34, the Crimson went on a flurry in the final 18 minutes, out-scoring the Elks 37-24. Haakenson and Jameson led the team with 18 points, and Keomysy and senior guard Matthew Hosmann each added 11 points. Maple Grove improved to 2-3 with the win.
GIRLS
After starting the season 0-3, the ninth-ranked Maple Grove girls basketball squad is now on a roll and improved to 3-3 on the season with an 83-67 win over Rogers (3-1). The Crimson jumped out to a 41-29 halftime lead and kept the momentum rolling in the final 18 minutes thanks to a balanced offensive attack.
Four Crimson ended in double figures, led by Maple Grove junior guard Kennedy Klick with a game-high 21 points. Senior guard Kyla Overskei and senior forward Ari Gordon each scored 13 points, and freshman guard Jordan Ode added 12.
Then Dec. 16, with four seconds left in regulation, Maple Grove trailed conference rival Elk River (4-4) 48-46, needing a bucket to force overtime. Well, they got their much-needed bucket thanks to a layup from Gordon, which tied the game at 48-48 and sent it into the extra session.
The Crimson kept the momentum rolling in overtime, outscoring the Elks 13-2 and winning 61-50. Klick scored a team-high 12 points, followed by sophomore forward Claire Stern’s 11 and Gordon’s 10.
COMING UP
Maple Grove boys travel to Coon Rapids Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.
Maple Grove girls traveled to St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.
