After qualifying for the state meet from the Section 5A championships, the Maple Grove boys and girls Nordic ski teams traveled to Giants Ridge in Biwabik, where the boys finished 14th out of 16 schools with 256 points and the girls took 16th overall with 200 points in the Class A state Nordic Ski meet.
Senior Myles Brown concluded his Nordic ski career with a 17th place finish to lead the Crimson with a combined time from the classic and freestyle portions of 30 minutes and 26 seconds. Senior Kirk Carlson also wrapped up his Nordic career by finishing 62nd with a time of 32:41, and junior Matthew Broderson took 88th in 34:43.
Sophomore Riley Mildebrandt came in 95th with a time of 35:51, and junior Mason Reitmeier finished 107th in 38:58. The boys’ sprint relay team of seniors Joe Ream and Parker Koland finished 21st out of 24 teams with a time of 17:16. Minneapolis Southwest took first place as a team with 389 points, followed by Duluth East (361), and Wayzata (345)
The girls were led by senior Lindsey Young, who ended her Nordic career with a 38th place finish in 37:54. Junior Savannah Krull took 86th with a time of 41:25, eighth-grader Carolyn Leach placed 106th in 47:24, and junior Caroline Ringsmuth finished 110th with a time of 52:56. Freshman Kaci Roeber did not start in the freestyle portion of the race after finishing the classic segment in 24:38.
The sprint relay team of freshman Sierra Krull and junior Jordyn Borsch took 23rd out of 24 teams with a time of 20:35. St. Paul Highland Park finished first as a team with 371 points, followed by Duluth East (368), and Forest Lake (346).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.