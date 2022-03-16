Maple Grove’s boys hockey team went on a ride of a lifetime at the Class 2A boys hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center last weekend. After beating Edina and Prior Lake in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, the Crimson fell to Andover 6-5 in double overtime in the championship game in what is being described as one of the best games ever played in the famed tournament.
Edina
When the boys hockey season commenced in late November, the Maple Grove Crimson thought they had won their season opener against Edina in the annual Turkey Trot tournament.
Leading by three goals with five minutes left, Maple Grove sat in prime position to beat a team they might face down the line in the postseason, But instead, the Hornets stormed back for a 6-5 overtime win.
As luck would have it, a similar predicament occurred in the Class 2A state quarterfinals March 10, with the Crimson holding a three-goal lead in the third period against the Hornets. But this version of Maple Grove wasn’t going to let Edina come back, as they topped the Hornets 5-2 in the first round at Xcel Energy Center.
With a sellout crowd packing the ‘X,’ along with many signature hockey hairdos from the players (to which much of the crowd oohed and aahed), the Crimson got the scoring started early in the first period thanks to a redirect in front of the net by junior forward Finn Brink. But later, Edina answered with a goal from sophomore defenseman Eddie Revenig and it was back to an even game heading into the second. “We stuck to our game plan,” Bergland said.
Less than five minutes in, the top Crimson line once again made its impact on the game as senior forward Josh Giuliani executed a centering pass to junior forward Landen Gunderson who fired a shot past Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski as Maple Grove regained a one-goal lead. In the final two minutes of the stanza, Giuliani beat Clarkowski glove side with a laser off a drop-off pass from Brink to double the Crimson lead.
After being outshot nine to four in the first period, Maple Grove put the pressure back on Edina as they outshot the Hornets 10-9 in the second.
“It’s a chemistry thing,” Brink said. “[Our line] loves playing together. We move the puck well together, we have fun together.”
Then in the third, junior forward Blake Steenerson got on the scoreboard by poking the puck away from Hornets forward Jimmy Clark in the offensive zone and fired a shot that hit nothing but the back of the net, giving the Crimson a 4-1 lead.
“I saw [Clark] coming across and tried to get my stick in the way and I got the puck,” Steenerson said. “There was an open spot up top and that’s where coach told us we should shoot…I put it right there and that’s where it went in.”
Edina added a second goal midway through the frame courtesy of senior defenseman Wyatt Wurst, but their momentum seemed to run its course. Maple Grove’s defense held firm in the final half of the third and eventually, Giuliani added a late empty-net goal to put a bow on their 5-2 win. Senior goalie Toby Hopp was rock solid, recording 29 saves.
For years, the talk among many in the Maple Grove hockey community was about the talent in the 2021 class. Having graduated three Division 1 players and several other key contributors, many thought the best chance for the Crimson to capture that elusive first state crown was last year.
“I feel like we have set a good role model for the kids coming up,” senior defenseman and captain Parker Wente said. “We have a great culture going right now [at MG],” Bergland said. “Hats off to our coaches, community, and kids that have changed the culture. After I’ll be gone as the coach, I hope it’s 40 more years for the Crimson. We’re going to keep battling, no question about that.”
Prior Lake
After taking down Edina in the Class 2A quarterfinals, the Maple Grove boys hockey squad played maybe its most complete game of the year March 11, when they beat Prior Lake 6-2 in the state semifinals.
With the win, the Crimson advanced to their first state championship game in program history. In their contest with Edina, the Crimson were playing the opening period primarily on defense. This time around, the opposite was true.
Less than three minutes into the game, Giuliani began the scoring with a five-hole shot through the legs of Lakers goalie Trevor Boschee to make it 1-0 Maple Grove. Later in the frame, Giuliani added his second goal of the night on the power play, giving the Crimson a quick 2-0 advantage.
The Crimson also made their presence felt on defense, holding the Lakers and star forward Alex Bump, who scored five goals in the first-round game against Cretin-Derham Hall, to just nine shots on goal in the opening frame, while recording 19 of their own.
But one of them turned out to be costly as senior forward Justin Kingery took advantage of a defensive zone turnover and shot it past senior goalie Toby Hopp to cut the lead in half 2-1.
Then in the final minutes of the frame, the Crimson were forced to be a man down on a penalty, where the Lakers had a chance to tie the game. But instead, Brink was gifted a breakaway opportunity off of a turnover and made the Lakers pay by netting a shorthanded goal. Rather than go to intermission potentially tied 2-2, the Crimson went with a 3-1 lead.
“It’s fun when [Finn] gets those wheels going and gets up the ice,” Bergland said. “He’s a sniper.”
All night, Giuliani was tasked with double duty. Yes, lead the scoring, but also be a disruptor against Bump.
“We knew [Bump] was a good player and we weren’t going to give him a lot of space,” he said. “Giuls [Giuliani] let him know he was there. Josh has a good way of getting under the skin and playing the game the right way. Everyone was asking me, ‘are you going to shadow Bump?’ Not when I have [Josh]. Why? He’s a strong, physical player and that’s the identity of our team.”
In the second, senior forward Chayton Fischer added to the lead with a goal of his own to make it 4-1. But the Lakers summoned some momentum when Bump answered right back a few minutes later with a goal off of Hopp’s glove.
The best way to quench opposing momentum is with a timely score, and that is just what Maple Grove got with a goal from Gunderson to make it 5-2. Then as the second neared its end, Giuliani netted his third goal of the night and third hat trick of the season. From Giuliani to Fischer and others, the Crimson’s physicality was evident all night and threw Bump and the Lakers off their rhythm.
“I felt we were getting under their skin from the beginning,” Fischer said.
Andover
If you attended the Class 2A boys hockey state championship at Xcel Energy Center March 12 or watched the game on TV, you may have witnessed one of the best games in the history of the famed Minnesota high school hockey tournament.
In front of a standing-room-only, sellout crowd of 18,950, Maple Grove, fresh off beating Prior Lake in the semifinals, faced off against conference rival Andover. During the regular season, both of these teams lost to the other on their home ice, setting up this third and final matchup for all the marbles.
With the Crimson scoring the first two goals of the game, it looked as if they would control the game against the Huskies, but Andover fought back, eventually scoring a game-tying goal with less than two minutes left in the third period, and the game-winning goal in double overtime to stun the Crimson and capture their first state championship.
Only 12 seconds into the first period, Brink got the scoring started for Maple Grove on an easy putaway in front of the net. Then four minutes later, Giuliani doubled the Maple Grove lead with another shot in the wide-open net on the weak side.
“I think we hit them pretty hard right away and got them back on their heels,” Bergland said. “It turned out to be a dogfight.”
Midway through the frame, the Huskies answered with a breakaway goal from junior forward Cayden Casey to make it 2-1 in favor of the Crimson. In the final minute of action in the first, Giuliani scored again to make it 3-1, but Andover senior forward Jacob Pierson responded with three seconds left in the frame, cutting the lead to 3-2 heading into the second.
“We punched them in the mouth first, but they clawed their way back into it, Brink said. “We had a chance to put them into the ground but we didn’t do it.”
In the second, the Crimson had what looked to be their fourth goal of the night when Brink muscled the puck past the goal line after grabbing the airborne puck, dropping it, and sticking it in the net. The officials reviewed the play and determined it was not a goal, ruling that Brink used his hand and not the stick to push the puck in the net.
Soon after, Huskies senior defenseman Weston Knox scored the only goal of the second period off of a rebound to knot it up at 3-3 going to the third. That’s when the scoring barrage returned, starting with a goal from Casey five minutes in to give Andover its first lead of the night at 4-3. But like they have all season, the Crimson responded.
Less than a minute later, Giuliani laced a shot past Frank Brimsek award finalist, senior goalie Austin Brauns to tie the score at 4-4 and record his second straight hat trick. The Crimson retook the lead thanks to a ripper from Fischer, who celebrated the go-ahead score with a ‘Griddy’ celebration on ice by the Crimson student section.
A fun element of what is known as ‘The Tourney’ is the way players embrace their hockey hair. Well, Fischer’s chosen hairstyle has gained not only the attention of the Maple Grove community but statewide and even nationally. His now-infamous partly shaved head with a mullet-like hairstyle in the back was retweeted by several national media organizations, and was on poster boards in the Crimson student section for the semifinals and championship.
“I’ve always had fun with the game of hockey,” Fischer said. “If you take it too seriously, you kind of lose the love of the game. This is another aspect of having fun. I love the tourney and bringing the fans involved with it.”
The clock became the second opponent for Maple Grove. As the time ticked under two minutes remaining in the game, Andover junior forward and leading goal scorer Gavyn Thoreson tied it up for Andover at 5-5, and that was the score at the end of three periods.
In overtime, both teams had excellent chances to score, which resulted in spectacular saves from Andover senior Austin Brauns and Hopp. But still, no one could put it in the back of the net.
Then in the second overtime, with both teams visibly exhausted after playing three games in three days, each squad had golden opportunities to net the championship-winning score, but fantastic saves from the goalies kept the score at 5-5.
“We trained the whole year for these moments…overtime and double overtime,” Gunderson said. “Skating in practice…Always grinding every single day. I think we did a good job. There were some unlucky puck bounces and that is the way it goes sometimes.”
It remained 5-5 until midway through the second overtime, when Andover senior forward Logan Gravnik took a rebound in front of the Crimson net and scored to give the Huskies a 6-5 win and their first state title.
“A lot of people got to see one hell of a hockey game,” Bergland said. “It’s a good way to bring the tournament back out of COVID and give the fans something amazing. It was fun to have this back again. For the state of Minnesota, this is such an incredible thing. It’s unfortunate someone had to lose a game like that.”
Giuliani and sophomore defenseman Danny Nelson each recorded four points and Hopp registered 39 saves. Maple Grove ended the regular season with a 23-7-1 record and achieved their program-best at the state tournament, advancing to their first state championship.
For the seniors, regardless of the outcome of the championship, their legacy is cemented in program history.
“Being out there for the last time with your buddies, it’s pretty sad,” Giuliani said. “This year has been phenomenal. We haven’t had a bond like this in the three years I’ve been on the team. To keep getting one step further each year and still not get it, it’s really hard. Hopefully the boys next year can take it home.”
Those that are returning for next year hope that the bitter taste in their mouth from this game will fuel them to be even better than this year, and take them over the hump in 2023. “The last couple of years, we’ve been in the shadows of some big names,” Gunderson said. “This was our year to be leaders and I think we did a good job of that. Obviously, we didn’t come away with a win tonight, but I think we made a statement for our community and we’ll get back next year.”
“We as a community always made a step forward in this tournament,” Bergland said. “Every year we’ve come here, we’ve made one more notch in the pole. I know we’ll be back. We’re going to fight that much harder to get back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.