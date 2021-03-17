Not often do two undefeated state-title contenders square up this late in the season. But on March 9, top-ranked and undefeated Maple Grove boys hockey (15-0) hosted undefeated Lakeville South (13-0-1) in a possible postseason preview. Both teams are coming off a season where they lost in the first round of the state tournament, and have aspirations to avenge that this go-around.
In the first period, Maple Grove jumped out to an early lead, thanks to a goal from junior forward Josh Giuliani. Just over two minutes later, Panthers sophomore forward Tanner Ludtke fired one in the back of the net, tying the score at one. That score lasted through the first intermission and into the second period, where Lakeville South grabbed control of the game. A second Ludtke goal with 11 minutes left made it 2-1 Panthers, and then three minutes later, junior forward Ben Portner added another score to double the lead to 3-1. Then senior forward Cam Roche scored off a Crimson penalty to make it 4-1.
Runs like these are what the Crimson have been used to giving to the competition, not the other way around. But, the home team had an answer. One minute after Roche’s goal, Maple Grove senior forward Chris Kernan scored to cut the lead to 4-2. Then, with 14 seconds left in the second period, Crimson senior defenseman Henry Nelson trimmed the lead to 4-3 with his goal.
In the final frame, Maple Grove continued their momentum gathered in the late stages of the second period. The Crimson outshot the Panthers 11-2 in the third period, but Lakeville South junior goalie Ethan Dahlmeir shut the door on any scoring opportunities from Maple Grove, saving all 11 shots on goal and preserving the 4-3 Panthers win. Crimson senior goalie Jack Wieneke recorded 19 saves on 23 shots.
CHAMPLIN PARK
Coming off their first defeat of the season, it was time to see what the Crimson (15-1) would do when hit with adversity. On March 11, they had a chance to immediately right the wrong when they hosted the Champlin Park Rebels (5-9-1). “I think the team was really frustrated with the Lakeville loss,” head coach Todd Bergland said. “We were afraid for the next team we were going to play because we were going to come out hungry.”
In the first period, the Crimson showed their hunger. Even though they were down a man due to a tripping penalty, senior defenseman Ethan Elias scored a short-handed goal that put Maple Grove ahead 1-0, his third of the season. The senior-heavy Crimson are experienced and know how to strike when they smell blood in the water. Three minutes later, senior forward Kyle Kukkonen added another goal, his team-leading 25th of the season.
Sawyer Skanson then found the back net with just over four minutes left in the opening frame, and senior forward Chris Kernan jumped in on the fun two minutes later by making it 4-0.
Throughout the season, Maple Grove has shown the ability to score in bunches at any time. That night the Rebels were victims of that. The Crimson added five more goals in the second period, scored by Kukkonen, Grant Zick, Bennett Glad, Jonathon Halstrom, and Landen Gunderson. Champlin Park got on the scoreboard with a Hogan Sinjem goal, but through two periods, the damage was already done.
Maple Grove took the 9-1 lead into the third period and added five more. They were scored by Ian Barbour, Skanson, Josh Giuliani, and two more by Gunderson, who recorded his second hat trick of the season. By the end of the game, the Crimson had won 14-1.
When you score 14 goals, obviously a lot of the gameplan goes as planned. Most importantly, Maple Grove possessed the puck and played with an aggression that left Champlin Park helpless. “We did a good job getting pucks to the net and attacking,” Bergland said. “They responded the way we wanted them to respond.”
With the win, the Crimson moved to 16-1, while the Rebels dropped to 7-10-1.
In retrospect, even though the team wouldn’t choose to lose a game, the loss to Lakeville South may have ended up further motivating the Crimson. “The loss was good for our team,” Bergland said. “Rankings and standings don’t mean anything. Every day you got to bring it, you got a target on your back. I’m glad we got the loss out of the way. We take it one day at a time and we don’t go beyond that.”
BLAINE
Before the final regular season game against Blaine on Saturday, Bergland told his team that this was the chance to put all the pieces together. At times throughout the season, he thought that his team, although sensational on offense, had some concerns on defense. “It is time to put the puzzle together,” he told his team. Early in the first period, the Crimson offense did what they have done so many times this year: playing pop-a-shot the opponent’s goalie.
Non-stop shots on Bengals goalie Ryan Wallin allowed Maple Grove to do what they do best: control the puck. With five minutes left in the frame, Elias got the puck at mid-ice, maneuvered his way through several Bengal defenders, and fired a backhand shot into the net, giving the Crimson a 1-0 lead.
Then, three minutes later, senior Ian Barbour attacked the net and barely sneaked the puck past the goal line, doubling the lead to 2-0. Soon after, Skanson added a late-period goal to extend the lead to 3-0, which is where the score stood until the second period. The shot barrage only continued into the second frame, where the Crimson added three more goals. Kukkonen scored his team-leading 27th goal, along with Barbour’s second of the game and one from Bennett Glad.
Two more goals were added in the third period, one by Henry Nelson and one from Elias, his second of the game, and Maple Grove ended up winning 8-0. Senior goalie Jack Wieneke recorded his third shutout of the season, saving all 14 shots that came his way.
The Crimson ended the regular season going 17-1, while Blaine dropped to 9-9.
“Jack was solid and saw the puck really well,” Bergland said. “Our defensive zone was solid and didn’t allow a lot of time and space for them. I was very happy with our defensive play.” With their section quarterfinal game against Coon Rapids set for March 18 at 7 p.m., Bergland is encouraged with how his team is playing right now. “It is about everyone doing your job and doing it well,” he said. “If you do your job, then the offensive piece of it is going to come."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.