The Maple Grove boys’ basketball team will open defense of its Section 8 title as the No. 1 seed.
The Crimson are rewarded for their outstanding regular season. They finished 21-5 and captured the Northwest Suburban Conference North with a 12-0 mark. It is a record no many basketball pundits expected because the Crimson graduated some top players from last year’s state tournament team. But the Crimson knew better.
“For the Maple Grove program the goals of the team don’t change due to personnel,” said senior point guard Lovell Williams. “Every year it’s always to be one of the best defensive teams in the state and play for your teammates and not yourself. Our coaching staff holds every player to those standards no matter who it is and that’s part of the reason Maple Grove has had such success over the years.”
Williams has had an outstanding season as he leads MG in scoring (16 points), rebounds (5.1) and assists (4.6.). He was a reserve last season but this year has stepped into the leadership role.
“Last year, I came off the bench to a great PG Jared Rainey,” Williams said. “Some games I would play a lot and some games not so much. Going into this year we didn’t really know who was going to be the scorers and it wasn’t something that we thought about a lot. Me starting at PG I knew I was going to need to take care of the ball, share the ball well and it just happens that scoring comes with that.”
Williams is the key player but he is surrounded by a deep and talented roster that includes RaShaun Parker, Sean Bergstrom, Henry Fahnbulleh, Sean O’Dwyer, Caden Boettcher, Jatai Dillard and Jon Haakenson.
“Everyone on the team contributes which makes us a good team overall,” said Parker. “The reason for our team’s success is getting at it on the defensive end because we are a very good and aggressive defensive team.”
The Crimson are happy with their regular season success but will now focus on the section. Maple Grove will be seeking its fifth straight trip to state.
Maple Grove opens section play Saturday, March 7 at 4 p.m. at St. Cloud Tech High School against No. 4 Rogers or No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville. Moorhead is the second seed and Buffalo third.
