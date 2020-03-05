Crimson boys drop state hockey quarterfinal thriller

Maple Grove’s bid for its first ever state hockey tournament win came up short in a thrilling and controversial 7-5 loss to Blake in the quarterfinal game March 5 at Xcel Energy Center.
The teams met two weeks ago and the Crimson won 5-4 in overtime. The state quarterfinal was another high scoring affair with numerous twists and turns.
Unseeded Maple Grove got off to a good start and pressured the second-seeded Blake in the first period. Their pressure was rewarded when Josh Guiliani tipped in a point shot from Parker Wente at 6:17.
After Blake tied it 9:46, Grant Zick put MG up 2-1 with a rebound goal from a sharp angle at 11:37 with assists from Ben Leafblad and Ian Barbour. The Bears tied 2-2 at 15:06 of the first and took a 3-2 lead with the only goal in the second period.
The Crimson applied pressure early in the third period and Sam Jacobs tied it 3-3 when he buried a rebound of a shot form Tyler Oakland at 3:20 of the third period.
MG had the momentum and drew a power play. But disaster struck when the Crimson gave up a 2-0 rush and Blake’s Joe Miller converted for a short-handed goal, his third of the game, and a 4-3 lead at 5:34 of the third period.
The Bears appeared to break the game open with another goal at 7:50 to make it 5-3.
But MG bounced back. Oakland tipped in a point shot from Henry Nelson for a power play goal to make it 5-4 at 8:31. Guiliani then stole the puck in center ice, skated in and fired in a high shot at 9:47 to tie the game 5-5.
MG had all the momentum and continued to press and Oakland had a good chance but was stopped. The game’s turning point came when the referees called a questionable slashing penalty on the Crimson with 3:25 left in the period. Blake converted at 14:46 for a 6-5 lead and added an empty net goal later for the final score.
Crimson coach Todd Bergland took the high road and refused to criticize the referees for the controversial slashing call. But he did make it clear that the call changed the game’s outcome.
“That absolutely was not a penalty,” Bergland said. “Refs are humans and they make mistakes…. That was the game-changer. That was it. We had all the momentum. If that penalty wasn’t called we’d probably be on the other end of the stick.”
Maple Grove (20-9) was seeking the program’s first state tournament win. The Crimson appeared well on their way to a victory but instead suffered a disappointing defeat. They will play in the consolation semifinal at 10 a.m. March 6 at the University of Minnesota Mariucci Arena.
