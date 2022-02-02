The Crimson boys hockey team notched their third straight shutout victory Jan. 27, when they took down the Totino-Grace Eagles (6-10-1) by a score of 5-0.
Junior forward Landen Gunderson got the scoring started for Maple Grove in the first period, and then late in the second period, junior forward Finn Brink doubled the Crimson lead to 2-0.
Gunderson, who finished with a team-high four points, added his second goal of the evening in the third period, followed by scores from senior forward Josh Giuliani and junior forward Blake Steenerson as Maple Grove cruised to a 5-0 win. Junior goalie Jack Roach recorded a 30-save shutout.
Grand Rapids
Then Jan. 28, the Crimson traveled north for a battle against ninth-ranked Grand Rapids (14-4-1). In a scoring fest that saw 12 total goals scored, Maple Grove came out victorious with an 8-4 victory.
Gunderson got the scoring started less than three minutes into the game, and after the Thunderhawks tied the score later in the frame, Giuliani’s late goal gave the Crimson the 2-1 edge heading into the second period.
That is when Maple Grove took control of the game, thanks to four goals in the first 10 minutes of action in the second to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Junior defenseman Luke Margenau, senior forward Sawyer Skanson each scored one goal in the frame, and Brink added two of his own.
Grand Rapids got a late goal to cut it to 6-2, but Maple Grove iced it away in the third period thanks to goals from Margenau and Giuliani, who each scored two on the night. Senior goalie Toby Hopp made 31 as the Crimson walked out of Grand Rapids with an impressive 8-4 win.
Hermantown
Finally, the Crimson boys completed the northern Minnesota sweep Jan. 29 as they knocked off Class A’s top-ranked team, the Hermantown Hawks (17-1-0), by the score of 6-3. Giuliani got the scoring started in the first period, giving Maple Grove a quick 1-0 lead.
After Hermantown tied it up a few minutes later, junior defenseman Grant Leneau answered right back with a goal, followed by Giuliani’s second score and the Crimson held a 3-1 lead at the end of the first. The Hawks cut the lead in half 22 seconds into the second period, but Giuliani struck again a few minutes later to give Maple Grove a 4-2 lead and record his second hat trick of the season.
The Crimson added to their lead less than a minute into the third period as sophomore defenseman Danny Nelson added to the scoring barrage. Then later in the frame, Steenerson recorded the sixth Crimson goal of the afternoon, which sealed a 6-3 Maple Grove victory.
Even though the Crimson doubled the Hawks in goals, Hermantown outshot Maple Grove 45-28. But Hopp, who recorded a career-high 42 saves, was tremendous and limited the high-powered Hawks offense, which averages over five goals a game.
Gunderson recorded a team-high four assists, and Brink added two assists.
The Crimson’s record stands at 14-5-1 after sweeping the week’s opponents.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys host St. Thomas Academy (11-9-0) Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. and then host Stillwater (14-5-0) Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.
