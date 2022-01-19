Maple Grove’s boys hockey squad looked to string together another victory after dismantling Coon Rapids 10-0 Jan. 8 and did just that against Elk River-Zimmerman (9-5-0) Jan. 13 with a 3-1 win.

The Crimson got on the scoreboard late in the first period thanks to a goal from senior forward Nathan Jaglo, assisted by junior forward Jack Kernan. Then in the second period, senior forward Bennett Glad doubled Maple Grove’s lead with a goal from Kernan and junior defenseman Luke Margenau.

After Elk River-Zimmerman cut the lead in half, junior forward Finn Brink, off the assist from Margenau, answered less than a minute later for the Crimson and gave them a 3-1 lead. A scoreless third period, anchored by senior goalie Toby Hopp, solidified a two-goal victory for Maple Grove, improving their record to 9-4-1 on the season.

Then Jan. 15, the Crimson, who have had times this season playing consistent stretches of hockey, surrendered a two-goal third-period lead and fell to Rogers (9-6-1) by the score of 5-4 on a late-shorthanded goal from the Royals. Maple Grove started hot with two first-period goals thanks to Brink and junior forward Landen Gunderson, and after Rogers scored first in the second, junior defenseman Connor Stelljes added the third Crimson goal, giving his squad a 3-1 lead.

The Royals answered again, cutting the lead in half, but Maple Grove looked to regain control early in the third period courtesy of a goal from senior forward Chayton Fischer. But Rogers responded once again, and in a big way. They recorded two goals in a four-minute span midway in the frame, tying the score at 4-4.

With less than three minutes left, the Royals, down a man, stunned the Crimson by notching a shorthanded goal, which ended up being the game-winner, dropping Maple Grove’s record to 9-5-1. Hopp made 15 saves on 20 shots on net, while Maple Grove peppered Rogers with 30 shots on goal.

Maple Grove travels to Blaine (8-3-3) to face the Bengals Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. and will host Osseo (1-10-1) Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.

