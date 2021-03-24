As the Section 5AA boys hockey quarterfinals kicked off, Maple Grove was locked in. Having won their last two games of the regular season after losing to Lakeville South on March 9, the top-seeded Crimson began their section title defense against Coon Rapids (0-15) on March 18.
It was clear early on that the Cardinals were in over their heads going up against this hungry and motivated Crimson squad. Maple Grove scored eight times in the first period on 30 shots on net.
That goal total was then eclipsed in the second frame, where the Crimson scored 10 goals on 31 shots on net. By adding two more goals midway through the final period, Maple Grove had expanded their lead to a whopping 20-0, which ended as the final score.
Landen Gunderson led the way with four goals scored, while Matthew Gruss also added a hat trick of his own. In total, 11 Crimson players scored at least one goal against the Cardinals. Goalie Jack Wieneke saved all three shots in net in the first period before being subbed out for Toby Hopp, who preserved the shutout with six saves.
Next up, for the Crimson was the number four seeded Totino-Grace Eagles, who defeated Champlin Park in the quarterfinals 9-4. Earlier in the season, Maple Grove beat Totino-Grace 6-1 in Brooklyn Park and didn’t waste any time building off the last meeting.
Less than two minutes into the game, Kukkonen set up fellow senior Sam Jacobs to score the opening goal and gave the Crimson a 1-0 lead. Jacobs added another goal three minutes later, and Bennett Glad chipped in one more near the end of the frame to make it 3-0.
In the second period, Luke Margenau added one goal and Grant Zick scored two of his own to extend the lead to 6-0. A late Totino-Grace goal put them on the board, but down 6-1 after two periods. Jacobs added one more goal in the final frame, securing his third hat trick of the season, and finished a 7-1 Crimson win.
“Totino-Grace tried to get us off our game by playing physical,” head coach Todd Bergland said. “I think we took them off their game initially by dumping some goals on them right away in the first period.”
After nursing an injury near the end of the regular season, Jacobs showed how impactful he can be when healthy and on the ice, which pleased Bergland. “We needed Sammy,” he said. “When he is playing his game, he is an impact player.” “I told our coaches, ‘thank God 21 (Jacobs’ number) is back.’”
