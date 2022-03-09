As Maple Grove’s boys basketball team entered the final week of regular-season action, they looked to string together some momentum at the end of what has been an up and down 2021-22 campaign.
And March 1, the Crimson began the week on the right foot by beating Armstrong (11-13) by a score of 80-65. All night long, the Maple Grove offense was led by senior guard Matthew Hosmann, who scored a career-high 31 points, including a program-record nine made three-pointers. Hosmann also notched a program-record 73 made three-pointers in a season with his ninth trey of the night.
But it wasn’t just the senior sniper who made a difference in the high-scoring victory. Senior guard Jon Haakenson, junior guard Raoul Vaidya and junior center Lincoln Palbicki each added 11 points, with Palbicki collecting a game-high nine rebounds and Haakenson recording six assists and a season-high six steals.
Then March 4, the Crimson wrapped up the regular season with a 62-54 victory over Champlin Park (5-19). Tied 27-27 at halftime, Maple Grove grabbed control of the second half led by Haakenson’s team-high 15 points and four others scoring eight or more points. Hosmann scored 12 points and senior guard Ashton Keomysy added nine.
Maple Grove ended the regular season with a 14-12 record and is the number three seed in the Section 5AAAA playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.