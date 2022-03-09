As Maple Grove’s boys basketball team entered the final week of regular-season action, they looked to string together some momentum at the end of what has been an up and down 2021-22 campaign.

And March 1, the Crimson began the week on the right foot by beating Armstrong (11-13) by a score of 80-65. All night long, the Maple Grove offense was led by senior guard Matthew Hosmann, who scored a career-high 31 points, including a program-record nine made three-pointers. Hosmann also notched a program-record 73 made three-pointers in a season with his ninth trey of the night.

But it wasn’t just the senior sniper who made a difference in the high-scoring victory. Senior guard Jon Haakenson, junior guard Raoul Vaidya and junior center Lincoln Palbicki each added 11 points, with Palbicki collecting a game-high nine rebounds and Haakenson recording six assists and a season-high six steals.

Then March 4, the Crimson wrapped up the regular season with a 62-54 victory over Champlin Park (5-19). Tied 27-27 at halftime, Maple Grove grabbed control of the second half led by Haakenson’s team-high 15 points and four others scoring eight or more points. Hosmann scored 12 points and senior guard Ashton Keomysy added nine.

Maple Grove ended the regular season with a 14-12 record and is the number three seed in the Section 5AAAA playoffs.

