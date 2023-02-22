Maple Grove boys basketball made the most of a busy week of three games last week, winning two matchups. The Crimson lost to White Bear Lake at home on Feb. 13. They then beat Coon Rapids and Champlin Park on Feb. 15 and Feb. 17.

White Bear Lake

