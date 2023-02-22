Maple Grove boys basketball made the most of a busy week of three games last week, winning two matchups. The Crimson lost to White Bear Lake at home on Feb. 13. They then beat Coon Rapids and Champlin Park on Feb. 15 and Feb. 17.
White Bear Lake
Maple Grove’s recent series of close losses followed them into this week with an almost endless matchup against White Bear Lake on Monday. The Crimson lost 58-60 after going to triple overtime.
The Crimson led 26-24 at halftime, but a steadfast second half saw White Bear Lake outscore hosting Maple Grove 24-22 to tie things up at 48-48.
In the three overtime periods that followed, both teams scored five points in the first and three in the second. Now tied 56-56 amid a triple overtime, White Bear Lake stepped up, scoring four points to Maple Grove’s two to finally win a marathon of a basketball game.
Lincoln Palbicki continued an impressive year, leading Maple Grove’s scoring at 14 points. Palbicki recently committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha men’s basketball team, which plays in the NCAA DI Summit League.
Coon Rapids
Maple Grove responded with a big 68-31 win at home against Coon Rapids, a night that saw the Crimson score with class while providing playtime for younger members of the roster.
The Crimson quickly packed on points against the Cardinals and led 25-5 by the time a timeout arrived in the eighth minute.
Coon Rapids had their chances, but saw three pointers frequently fail by little more than the edge of the rim. Maple Grove led 39-10 at halftime, then scored 29 points in the second half to Coon Rapids’ 21.
Henry Stang led Maple Grove with 19 points, while Gannon McGuire and Raoul Vaidya were close behind with 13 and 12.
Several younger players earned minutes against Coon Rapids, including freshman Kaden Harney and sophomores Nathan Hromadka, Bo Draheim, Griffin Burgess, Sam Banwart, Michael Wagner and Jacob Wrbanek.
Champlin Park
Maple Grove continued to find big scorelines on Friday when the Crimson traveled to play Champlin Park and won 63-28. The result gave Maple Grove an 11-4 conference record for the weekend, 16-6 overall this season.
The Crimson held a 20-point lead at halftime, up 36-16. The scoring slowed in the second half, with Maple Grove adding 27 points to Champlin Park’s 12.
Palbicki led Maple Grove with 20 points against the Rebels.
Maple Grove boys basketball had two games on the schedule this week, hosting Anoka on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and traveling to Robbinsdale Armstrong on Thursday, Feb. 23.
