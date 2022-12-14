Basketball season has finally returned for the Crimson boys basketball team, who returned to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 7, with a 60-57 win over Rosemount. They followed that up three days later with a win against Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Tip Off Classic.
Rosemount
The faceoff with Rosemount proved to a truly competitive affair that pushed both teams to their limits, with Maple Grove eventually walking away winners at 60-57. The result required constant focus from the Crimson, clinical scoring, and even overtime.
The game started with a high tempo, with Maple Grove leading for much of the first half. Driven forward most often by Raoul Vaidya, the Crimson showed little hesitation, instead making their presence knowing with a determined play-style.
By the end of the half, however, Rosemount had managed to level the points at 26-26. The Irish had come with an aggressive, physical style of their own and found immense momentum through the performance of Anish Ramlall, who ended the night with 28 points.
Jacob Anderson had to step out of the game early in the second half after a collision, minutes after Rosemount had managed to take the lead. The Crimson rallied despite the difficult developments and chased after the now leading Irish for twelve minutes, trailing at 37-40, then 42-43, through a series of timeouts. Maple Grove finally retook the lead with just 3:41 on the clock as Lincoln Palbicki completed two free throw attempts to make it 46-45 to the hosts.
Rosemount were far from done, however, and just as the two sides had both scored 26 points in the first half, they matched in the second. It ended 52-52 in regulation time, with an overtime period required to decide the match up. Rosemount got the first points of the brief period, but Maple Grove roared back into the game and eventually secured the win at 60-57.
Lincoln Palbicki led on points with 13 against the Irish, while Raoul Vaidya and Gannon McGuire both contribued 11. Henry Stang added nine points of his own, on a night where the likes of Edwin Dorbor, Braedy Laliberte, and Jacob Anderson made important contributions to the scoreboard.
Maple Grove boys basketball head coach Nick Schroeder explained after the game that the team had had a difficult preseason due to several players being multisport athletes, including Jacob Anderson and Henry Stang, who both featured in the state football final against Rosemount on Dec. 2.
“I wasn’t quite sure what we had,” he said. “Our football team had a great season and we get those football guys in late for practice. We didn’t have a lot of time with them. The guys that were here did a great job grinding through practice and keeping and working. But then to mix that all together in a short period of time, we weren’t sure what we were going to have.”
Schroeder continued by noting the determination he saw from his players on the night, an aspect he considers the most important factor moving forward, regardless of preseason obstacles.
“I was just impressed with our guys tonight for how much they kept competing, for 50/50’s, for loose balls,” Schroeder explained. “We want after them with two hands, with aggression... It’s a staple to know you can put a variety of guys on the floor and they’re going to compete at the highest level that they possibly can and give you everything they have, that’s the number one thing you need to have to be successful.”
Cretin-Derham Hall
Crimson boys basketball followed up their win over Rosemount with a 55-37 road win against Cretin-Derham Hall. Maple Grove outscored Cretin-Derham Hall in both halves, leading 24-19 at half time and outscoring their opponent 31-18 in the second half.
Edwin Dorbor led the scoring with 13 points, with Lincoln Palbicki’s nine points coming close behind. Gannon McGuire and Raoul Vaidya both made significant contributions, scoring eight points each. Palbicki led the team in blocks with two, while Vaidya led in assists with three.
Maple Grove boys basketball played three games the following week, hosting Spring Lake Park on Tuesday, Dec. 13 before traveling to Elk River on Thursday, Dec. 15. They end their week with a Saturday, Dec. 17, match up with Hopkins.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.