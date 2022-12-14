Basketball season has finally returned for the Crimson boys basketball team, who returned to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 7, with a 60-57 win over Rosemount. They followed that up three days later with a win against Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Tip Off Classic.

Rosemount

