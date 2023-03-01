Maple Grove boys basketball looked to continue the Crimson’s strong final leg of the regular season with two games last week. Maple Grove beat Anoka at home on Feb. 21. They then won on the road against Robinsdale Armstrong on Feb. 27.
Anoka
Anoka
Maple Grove added yet another statement win on Tuesday as they hosted and beat Anoka 78-55 at home. The Crimson got off to a dominant start, but then had to defend their lead in a tighter second half.
Maple Grove led 41-20 at halftime, but then scored just 37 points in the second half to Anoka’s 35. The result gave the Crimson it’s third consecutive win and fourth straight conference win.
The Crimson had 12 scoring players, with another six stepping on to the court. Lincoln Palbicki led the pack with 13 points, while Henry Stang was close behind with 11.
Robbinsdale Armstrong
Maple Grove then closed the week of games with a wild comeback win on Monday against Robbinsdale Armstrong, who they beat 61-58 after trailing 25-36 at halftime.
The Crimson flipped the script in the second half and scored 36 points while Robbinsdale Armstrong scored 22. It was Maple Grove’s fourth consecutive win overall and fifth consecutive conference win. The Crimson now held a 13-4 conference record, 18-6 overall, with two games left in the regular season.
Stang led Maple Grove’s six scoring players with 18 points. Raoul Vaidya led the rest of the team with 13 points.
Maple Grove boys basketball played two games the following week to end their regular season. They traveled to Rogers on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and host Park Center on Friday, March 3.
