Crimson boys basketball grabs 2 conference wins

Maple Grove shined brightly on Tuesday, when they beat Blaine 73-46 at Maple Grove Senior High. The win was the culmination of two strong halves.
The Crimson gave themselves space to breath by halftime, leading 35-21. They kept up the pressure with 38 more points in the second half.
Maple Grove had eight scorers against Blaine, led by Lincoln Palbicki with 18 points. Henry Stang and Edwin Dorbor led the rest of the team with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Coon Rapids
Maple Grove extended its winning streak with a 72-41 win over Coon Rapids on the road on Friday. For the third game in a row, the Crimson scored over 70 points while conceding under 50.
The Crimson led 34-21 at halftime, extending that lead with 38 points in the second half. Maple Grove ends the week 6-1 in conference play, 11-2 overall this season.
The Crimson are tied with Andover and Totino-Grace for the second spot in the Northwest Suburban conference standings.
Stang led Maple Grove’s nine scorers with 17 points, followed by Gannon McGuire and Jacob Anderson with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Maple Grove boys basketball played two games the following week, hosting Champlin Park Jan. 24, after press time. Next up was a Jan. 26 road game against Anoka.
