Maple Grove boys basketball played two games last week. The Crimson lost to Centennial on Feb. 7, then beat Blaine on the road on Feb. 9.
Centennial
Maple Grove started the week with a hard-fought 36-37 loss to Centennial on Feb. 7. The night’s struggles began in the first half, in which Centennial outscored Maple Grove 21-14.
Maple Grove stepped up in the second half, scoring 22 points to Centennial’s 16. The improved output of points, however, narrowly missed its chance to get Maple Grove even with Centennial.
On a night where points were at a premium, Edwin Dorbor and Gannon McGuire led Maple Grove with nine points each.
Blaine
Maple Grove come on top of a big matchup on the road last Thursday, beating Blaine 88-67. Maple Grove led 35-25 at halftime, only for both teams to turn up the scoring in the second half.
Maple Grove scored a dominant 53 points in the second half, while Blaine contributed 42 of their own.
Henry Stang led the Crimson’s scoring with 22 points against Blaine. Four more players, McGuire, Lincoln Palbicki, Raoul Vaidya, and Will Bowman, scored at least 10 points each.
Maple Grove boys basketball played three games this week. They hosted White Bear Lake on Monday, Feb. 13 and Coon Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Both after press deadline. They then traveled to Champlin Park on Friday, Feb. 17.
