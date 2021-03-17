Coming off a win over Coon Rapids, Maple Grove boys basketball (9-7) faced a Park Center team on March 9 that was red-hot.
The Pirates had won four games in a row and had soared to a 12-4 record. Led by three double-digit point-per-game scorers, Park Center’s offense can beat you in many ways. But in the first half, the visiting Pirates, who average 73 points a game, were held in check by the Crimson defense, only scoring 29 points. However, Maple Grove still trailed at halftime 29-23.
In the second half, Park Center’s dormant offense woke up. Pirates junior guard Braeden Carrington was a catalyst for the visitors, scoring a game-high 31 points, along with senior forward Jalen Cook’s 16 points. The Crimson stayed with the Pirates most of the half, but could never get over the hump. Park Center left Maple Grove victorious, winning 71-61.
Maple Grove senior Morgan Moore scored a team-high 21 points. Junior Jon Haakenson and senior forward Caden Boettcher each tallied 11 points.
Next up was the regular season finale at Elk River (3-11) on March 11. Early on, the Elks grabbed the momentum and held a 35-24 halftime lead. The Crimson, who had dropped four out of their last five games, couldn’t seem to get over the hump in the second half. Elk River kept the pressure on and ended up with a 68-55 win over Maple Grove.
Senior Terence Anthony-Larmouth, Moore, and Boettcher each scored 11 points. The Crimson ended the regular season with a 9-9 record.
The Crimson play host to Rogers in the Section 8AAAA quarterfinals on Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m.
