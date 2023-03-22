Maple Grove boys basketball hosted Osseo on Tuesday, March 14, in an eventful Section 5AAAA semifinal. Along with bragging rights, a spot in the section final against Park Center was also on the line.
The first half of the semifinal was non-stop. Osseo scored first, but Maple Grove responded quickly with a three. No timeouts were called and there were limited penalties, leaving the two teams to play ball and decide things on the court.
That free-flowing play was pushed on by a packed, energetic atmosphere at Maple Grove High School, where the home fans pushed their players on every minute while two loud and proud sections of Osseo fans did their share for the Orioles.
By the time the halftime buzzer arrived, it was 25-17 to Osseo, leaving Maple Grove with work to do. The Crimson struggled to manage Osseo’s energetic start, while missing some big chances to pile on points through three-pointers.
The second half started in Osseo’s favor, but Maple Grove quickly grew into the game, eating away at the gap in the scoreline. Raoul Vaidya and Henry Stang both looked at their best, leading Maple Grove’s offense.
Between two timeouts with 12:49 and 7:40 on the clock, Maple Grove saw their deficit shrink from 24-35 to 34-40.
The Crimson’s biggest improvement, however, was defensively. Maple Grove had begun to find ways to shut down the scoring chances Osseo had sailed through in the first half.
With less than four minutes left, a jump shot and free throw from Vaidya and a three-pointer from Stang combined to make it 48-44 in Osseo’s favor, one of the thinnest margins the game had seen all night.
By the last leg of the game, points were being traded back and forth by both teams. Osseo kept a small lead intact, slowing the pace of the game down.
Maple Grove did not go down easily, pushing points to the last minute. When the game’s last timeout came with just 19 seconds left, Maple Grove trailed by just three points.
Smart play from Osseo and a series of free throws, however, remade the gap between the two teams and it ended 61-56 in favor of Osseo.
The loss ended Maple Grove’s season at the section semifinals and marked their first loss since Feb. 13. Between those two results, they won seven games, including a win over 2021-22 state champions Park Center. Vaidya led Maple Grove’s points against Osseo, scoring 22. Stang was close behind with 16.
