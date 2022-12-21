Maple Grove boys basketball earned two wins from three games in a busy week of play. The Crimson beat Spring Lake Park 66-55 Dec. 13, before winning 65-47 over Elk River Dec. 15. They then ended the week with a 60-66 loss to Hopkins Dec. 17.
Spring Park Lake
Maple Grove collected its first conference win amid a 3-0 start when it beat Spring Lake Park. The win came through dominant performances from the Crimson in both halves, as they continue to show the work rate needed to find points minute to minute.
The Crimson led 36-29 at halftime, before outscoring Spring Lake Park 30 to 26 in the second. The points tally was headed by four players Tuesday night. Henry Stang led with 17 points, while Raoul Vaidya was close behind with 15. The result showed that Stang and Vaidya continue to be the tip of the spear for the Maple Grove attack.
Edwin Dorbor and Gannon McGuire followed close behind with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Elk River
Crimson boys basketball came out on top of a tough conference matchup when they beat Elk River on the road. Elk River had the upper hand going into half time, leading the Crimson 28-25.
The visiting Crimson came back stronger in the second half, however, and scored 40 points while conceding just 19 from Elk River in an impressive showing both offensively and defensively.
Maple Grove found points from eight players against Elk River. Vaidya lead the night’s scoring for Maple Grove with 13 points. McGuire and Stang led in support with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Hopkins
Maple Grove’s winning form finally came to a stop with the Crimson’s loss to Hopkins. Hopkins led 39-27 at halftime, but the matchup became tense when Maple Grove narrowly missed a comeback, outscoring Hopkins 33 to 27 in the second half.
Stang led the Crimson on the day with 21 points, with Dorbor and Lincoln Palbicki tied for second with eight points. The Crimson remain undefeated in conference play, but are now 4-1 overall.
Crimson boys basketball did not play the following week, with their next match coming on Thursday, Dec. 29, on the road against St. Michael-Albertville.
