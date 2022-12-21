Maple Grove boys basketball earned two wins from three games in a busy week of play. The Crimson beat Spring Lake Park 66-55 Dec. 13, before winning 65-47 over Elk River Dec. 15. They then ended the week with a 60-66 loss to Hopkins Dec. 17.

