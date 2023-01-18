Maple Grove boys basketball looked to move on from last week’s loss with three games this week. The Crimson traveled to Andover and won on Jan. 10, before hosting Centennial in a win on Jan. 12. They then hosted Esko in another win on Jan. 13.
Andover
The Crimson hit the ground running in a busy week of games with a 68-58 win against Andover on Tuesday. The win did not come easily, however, and Andover lead 30-27 at halftime.
Maple Grove stepped things up in the second half, scoring 41 points against Andover’s 28 to turn the scoresheet on its head and claim a third conference win for the season.
Senior Raoul Vaidya continued his impressive season, leading Maple Grove’s scoring with 20 points. Vaidya also led the team on three-pointers and tied for most rebounds. Senior Lincoln Palbicki led the rest of the pack of six scorers with 14 points.
Centennial
The victories kept coming for Maple Grove boys basketball on Thursday, when the Crimson hosted Centennial in a 63-35 win. Despite the wide margin of victory, the win did not come easy for the Crimson, who for the second time this week had a hill to climb in the first half.
Centennial led almost without fail for the first 10 minutes of the half. A series of precise three-pointers became a major asset for the visitors, until Maple Grove finally overcame the deficit.
Maple Grove led 34-18 by half time, making the most of rebounds and opportunities to counter attack. For every ball loss that Centennial suffered, there always seemed to be a Vaidya, Gannon McGuire, or Henry Stang ready to charge down the court.
Maple Grove scored fewer points in the second half, just 29 to Centennial’s 17, but a general control over the game allowed the Crimson to cruise to victory.
The controlled second half also allowed Maple Grove to rotate in some younger faces against Centennial, including freshman Kaden Harney and sophomores Nathan Hromadka, Sam Banwart and Michael Wagner.
Palbick led the team’s scoring with 14, while Edwin Dorbor came close in second with 12. Vaidya led on assists with five while six players tied for three-pointers with one.
The win, the Crimson’s eighth this season overall, extends Maple Grove’s conference record to 4-1.
Esko
The Crimson closed out the week with yet another win on Friday, topping Esko 71-46. The action came fast, with Maple Grove leading 39-24 by halftime at Maple Grove Senior High School.
Maple Grove outscored Esko 32-22 in the second half to remain well ahead of the visitors.
McGuire led the Crimson on points with 16, while Vaidya and Dorbor both tied for second with 12 each. Maple Grove had nine total point scorers and now improve to a 9-2 record.
Maple Grove boys basketball played two games the following week, hosting Blaine on Tuesday, Jan. 17, before traveling to Coon Rapids on Friday, Jan. 20.
