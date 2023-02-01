Maple Grove boys basketball continued its fight for a top spot in the Northwest Suburban standings with two conference games last week. The Crimson hosted Champlin Park and won on Jan. 24. They then traveled to Anoka, winning again on Jan. 26.
Champlin Park
Maple Grove extended its winning streak against Champlin Park, cruising to a 57-38 victory after a tight first-half battle.
The score was tied at 19 at halftime. Maple Grove held Champlin Park to another 19 points in the second half, but also doubled their opponent’s points with 38 in the second half.
Lincoln Palbicki led Maple Grove’s scoring with 14 points, followed closely behind by Braedy Laliberte and Raoul Vaidya with 10 points each.
Anoka
Maple Grove continued to thrive on the court with a 52-43 win at Anoka two days later. The result extended the Crimson’s winning streak to seven games, improving their Northwest Suburban conference record to 8-1.
The win required patience from the Crimson, who were tied 24-24 with Anoka at halftime. Maple Grove picked things up in the second half, scoring 28 points to Anoka’s 19 to pull ahead.
Palbicki once again led Maple Grove’s scoring, this time with 15 points. Edwin Dobor and Vaidya followed close behind, contributing 12 points each.
Maple Grove was set to play two games the following week, hosting Osseo Jan. 30 in a rivalry matchup, after press time. The Crimson were then to play Andover at home on Feb. 1.
