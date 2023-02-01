Maple Grove boys basketball continued its fight for a top spot in the Northwest Suburban standings with two conference games last week. The Crimson hosted Champlin Park and won on Jan. 24. They then traveled to Anoka, winning again on Jan. 26.

Champlin Park

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments