Crimson boys’ basketball bursts in state top 10 poll

After going most of the season without getting much notice, the Maple Grove boys’ basketball team has burst into the top 10 poll. The Crimson enter the week ranked No. 6 in the latest poll. Their impressive 20-4 record and recent performances against top teams are reasons for their sudden surge.
Maple Grove opened the season with many question marks because most of the top players on last year’s state tournament team graduated. MG coach Nick Schroeder put together a talented team that lacks varsity experience, but as the season progresses, the squad develops into a competitive unit.
“I really like how our guys have stepped up and responded to the challenge so far,” Schroeder said.
The Crimson served notice they are for real when they took host No. 5 Spring Lake Park to two overtimes before losing 98-96. Then the Crimson routed Anoka 82-53, took down No. 7 Park Center 82-80 on the road and hammered Centennial 83-57.
Senior guard Lovell Williams, MG’s leading scorer at 16 points per game, has gone on a tear. He scored 35 points against SLP and scored 24 points and hit the winning three-point shot in the victory at PC. Williams also leads MG in rebounds (5.1) and assists (4.2) per game.
Williams is the key player but MG has a deep and talented roster. Senior guard RaShaun Parker averages 14 points per game, seniors Sean Bergstrom, Henry Fahnbulleh and Sean O’Dwyer, juniors Caden Boettcher and Jatai Dillard and sophomore Jon Haakenson have all been key contributors.
Schroeder is pleased with his team’s season so far and is looking forward to more successes.
“We have a great opportunity to play some really good teams down the stretch,” Schroeder said. “We are still striving to be playing our best basketball come March.”
The Crimson end the regular season Friday, Feb. 28, at Armstrong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.