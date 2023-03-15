Crimson boys basketball asserts itself in quarterfinal win over Champlin Park

Maple Grove boys basketball started its Section 5AAAA journey on Thursday, March 9, as the Crimson hosted seventh seed Champlin Park in the quarterfinals. The Crimson, the second seed, went on to win 68-44.
Maple Grove took an early lead and held on to it as they dominated the first half. Champlin Park found plenty of points early on too, but the Crimson pulled ahead toward the end of the first half and led 35-17 at halftime.
The Crimson got big first half performances from the likes of Edwin Dorbor, Raoul Vaidya and Braedy Laliberte. All helped stack up points while staying active on the defensive side of the game.
The Crimson, now having a significant lead to defend, kept the points coming in the second half. Champlin Park did respond well to its halftime deficit, scoring 27 points in the second half, but it was not enough to change the tide of the game.
Vaidya and Lincoln Palbicki led Maple Grove’s scoring with 12 points apiece. Dorbor was close behind with 11 points of his own. Six other players scored, making up 35 of Maple Grove’s 68 points.
Champlin Park’s six scoring players were led by Mason Thielke, who scored 17 points against Maple Grove.
The result also means that Maple Grove has swept Champlin Park this boys basketball season, having beaten the Rebels 63-28 on Friday, Feb. 17.
Maple Grove was set to host Osseo in the Section 5AAAA semifinals on March 14, after press time. The Crimson lost their previous meeting with the rival Orioles, making their semifinal matchup an opportunity to get revenge.
