Crimson boys basketball asserts itself in quarterfinal win over Champlin Park

(Photo by Tim McBride)

Edwin Dorbor, 5, goes for points against Champlin Park for the Crimson.

 Tim McBride

Maple Grove boys basketball started its Section 5AAAA journey on Thursday, March 9, as the Crimson hosted seventh seed Champlin Park in the quarterfinals. The Crimson, the second seed, went on to win 68-44.

Maple Grove took an early lead and held on to it as they dominated the first half. Champlin Park found plenty of points early on too, but the Crimson pulled ahead toward the end of the first half and led 35-17 at halftime.

