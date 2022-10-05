Crimson boys soccer kicked off the week with their 10th consecutive win of the season, 4-0 over Centennial Sept. 27. Maple Grove was guided to victory in part by a Chris Frantz brace, scoring two of the night’s four goals..

Ethan Smith and Carter Sheard added goals to the tally as Maple Grove and goalkeeper Holden Waldrum secured its first clean sheet since Sept. 15, a key piece of victory for a side that has its own goalscoring figured out more often than not.

