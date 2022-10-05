Crimson boys soccer kicked off the week with their 10th consecutive win of the season, 4-0 over Centennial Sept. 27. Maple Grove was guided to victory in part by a Chris Frantz brace, scoring two of the night’s four goals..
Ethan Smith and Carter Sheard added goals to the tally as Maple Grove and goalkeeper Holden Waldrum secured its first clean sheet since Sept. 15, a key piece of victory for a side that has its own goalscoring figured out more often than not.
Totino-Grace
The trip to Totino-Grace Sept. 29 would provide yet another chance for the Crimson to extend their win streak, a mission they proved successful in as they won 5-1, their second win by a four goal margin of the week. Sheard and Frantz each scored two goals to extend their remarkable form this season. Sophomore Gannon Farrens scored the last goal of the night with just 15 seconds left on the clock to complete the performance. Crimson boys soccer is 12-1. With the win Frantz reached 70 career goals with Maple Grove, including 25 goals this season, continuing to break and make records for the Crimson.
Maple Grove, which ended the week top of the Northwest Suburban, will end their regular season with two matches, traveling to Andover Oct. 4 (after press deadline) before hosting Coon Rapids Oct. 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.