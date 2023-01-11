It was a weekend to remember for the Maple Grove Boys High School Swim and Dive Team. The team took second place in the 2023 Duluth Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The boys earned 533.5 points, just five and a half points behind Duluth. Seven schools took part in the event, including Duluth, Farmington, International Falls, Irondale, Rock Ridge and Roseville.
Thomas Botkin, Logan Cyr, Gerrit De Looze and Rodrigo Rodriguez took first place in the men’s 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:42:44.
As for individuals, Botkin took first place in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 49.40 and De Looze in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03:65.
Second place winners include Cyr for the 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly. Botkin took second in the 50 yard freestyle. Lucas Bakker, Botkin, Cyr and Jeffrey Nordvold took second in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Third place winners include Bakker for the 100 yard backstroke and Rodrigo Rodriguez for the 200 yard IM.
The Maple Grove Boys Swim and Dive Team will host a home meet this Thursday, Jan. 12, against Andover. They will then host the Section 5AA True Team event with eight teams Saturday, Jan. 14. All swim home meets are streamed on the MGSH Crimson Swim and Dive youtube page @crimsonswimdive.
