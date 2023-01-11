It was a weekend to remember for the Maple Grove Boys High School Swim and Dive Team. The team took second place in the 2023 Duluth Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The boys earned 533.5 points, just five and a half points behind Duluth. Seven schools took part in the event, including Duluth, Farmington, International Falls, Irondale, Rock Ridge and Roseville.

