Maple Grove girls tennis fell to Delano 5-2 on Sept. 27. Senior Zoe Adkins (6-0, 6-0), and seventh-grader Summer Ode (6-1, 6-3) each won their respective singles matches.

Then on Sept. 30, the Crimson bounced back with a tight 4-3 win over conference foe Rogers. Adkins (6-0, 6-0), freshman Maddie Larsen (6-2, 6-2), and Ode (6-1, 6-0) captured singles victories, while seniors Ally Kalinsky and Thien-Y Nguyen (6-2, 6-3) won their doubles match.

OSSEO

Osseo girls tennis hosted Blaine on Sept. 30 and fell to the Bengals 5-2. Greta Lindsay and Kayley Moll (6-1, 6-4), and Zoe Smith and Tessa Strand (6-3, 6-4) each captured doubles victories for the Orioles.

