Last year the Maple Grove boys’ hockey team suffered a tough 2-1 loss to Blaine in the section championship game. Coming into this season, the Crimson’s No. 1 goal was to get back into the section final and this time win it.
The Crimson achieved that goal Feb. 27 when they defeated Blaine 3-0 in the Section 5 championship game at Aldrich Arena to earn a trip to the state tournament.
“Last year’s loss was devastating,” junior defenseman Henry Nelson said. “Now we did and it’s amazing. It is my first state tournament and I am super excited.”
Junior goalie Jack Wieneke stopped all 45 shots to lead Maple Grove. Nelson scored a goal and had an assist and Josh Guiliani and Chris Kernan each netted one goal as the Crimson earned the school’s third state tournament.
road to the tourney
Maple Grove’s journey to the state tournament was a long and difficult one. The Crimson won the first six games to start the season and were ranked No. 2 in the state. Then junior top scorer Kyle Kukkonen suffered a season-ending injury against Andover and the Crimson had a hard time finding consistency without their leader.
Crimson coach Todd Bergland admitted he was concerned when his team had trouble scoring as the section tournament approached. Bergland said the turning point came on a two-game trip to Grand Rapids in early February.
“We had a lot of good meetings up there,” Bergland said. “Even though we lost two games, the kids came together as a family.”
The Crimson also rediscovered their scoring touch. After the Grand Rapids trip, the Crimson routed Armstrong 7-0 and edged second-ranked Blake 5-4 to end the regular season. They then powered through the section beating Spring Lake Park 9-1, Centennial 4-1 and Blaine 3-0.
“These last few games we came together and we put the puck in the net,” Bergland said. “Today against Blaine we put it all together.”
The Crimson played a solid all-around game. They moved the puck with slick passing and created many scoring chances. They forechecked effectively and were solid on defense. And when Blaine had scoring chances, Wieneke was there to stop everything.
“It was a long day at school but I was focused and ready,” Wieneke said. “They let me get in the game early with some shots on the outside. My team kept the puck in front of me, they cleared the bodies, they kept them on the outside so I could make saves on the outside. They went up and put up three for me which is always nice. We know we are a good team and if we keep doing what we’ve been doing we would come out on top and that’s what happened.”
The Bengals had early momentum and swarmed Maple Grove but Wieneke and the Crimson weathered the storm and Nelson put MG up 1-0 with a power play goal on a shot from the point midway in the first period. Guiliani got the second goal in the second period with assists from Cal Thomas and Landen Gunderson and Kernan added goal No. 3 in the third on a 2-1 with Sam Jacobs.
Nelson said the team was confident even though Maple Grove lost to Blaine twice during the regular season.
“We knew we are the better team,” Nelson said. “We outplayed them the first two games but they managed to put more pucks in the net than us.”
In the game that mattered most, the Crimson came through. Now, they are heading to the state tournament, a goal that seemed hard to reach when Kukkonen went down.
Wieneke said the loss of Kukkonen was hard but the team used it as extra motivation.
“Our team has a lot of hearts,” he said. “We came out and did it for him.”
“We knew everybody has to pick up the whole slack when Kyle went down,” Nelson said. “We are a deep team, we all can score and we all picked up the slack and executed pretty well.”
Bergland, who will lead his second team to state, is proud of what his team achieved against great odds.
“It is tough to lose Kyle for the season. He is such a great leader and a great kid,” Bergland said. “But I would never hold this group of kids down. They have battled through everything. I couldn’t be happier for the kids and the city of Maple Grove.”
UP NEXT
The 20-8 Crimson are unseeded and will face second-seeded Blake in the AA state opener at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Xcel Energy Center. The teams met on Feb. 15 with Maple Grove winning 5-4 in overtime.
The Crimson feel like they have found their strides and are ready to take on the state’s elites.
“We are confident. We want to make it three games,” Nelson said.
Crimson Notes: The Crimson will be seeking the program’s first state tournament win. Maple Grove made state the first time in 2011-12 but lost to Hill-Murray and Eagan. The Crimson’s second trip to state in 2016-17 ended in losses to Grand Rapids and Wayzata.
