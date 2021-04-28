Coming off their first win of the season, Maple Grove’s baseball squad hosted Centennial on April 20 looking to get to the .500 mark. After a back-and-forth battle with the Cougars for eight innings, the Crimson found themselves on the right side of a walk-off hit, beating Centennial 7-6.
After a scoreless first inning from both teams, the Cougars plated two men in the top of the second thanks to an RBI single and sacrifice fly. With senior Hunter Belting on the mound for Centennial, striking out seven in four-and-one-third innings, the visitors held Maple Grove scoreless for the first three frames, before Devin Hornbacher scored on an errant throw during a sacrifice fly from Hunter Gerber that went out of play to cut the lead in half, 2-1.
Crimson starter David Salz, who struck out eight batters in four innings, held the Cougars scoreless during the third and fourth inning, but then as the bullpen came in starting the fifth inning Centennial struck again by scoring two and grabbing a 4-1 lead.
A sign of a resilient team is the ability to score soon after their opponent does. That is what Maple Grove did in the bottom of the fifth when after back-to-back walks and a passed ball, Jacob Kilzer hit a double down the right-field line that scored two and cut the Centennial lead to 4-3.
The Cougars couldn’t add to their 4-3 advantage in the top of the sixth, leaving a golden opportunity for the Crimson to grab their first lead of the game. With the bases loaded and two outs, Chayton Fischer delivered the moment of the game up to that point with a bases-clearing double that propelled Maple Grove to a 6-4 lead.
Centennial, however, had a resilient push of their own. After a hit batter, walk and bunt single, the bases were loaded in the top of the seventh with nobody out. A sacrifice fly cut the lead to 6-5, but then a hit and pop out created an identical situation like Fischer’s the half-inning prior: bases loaded, two outs.
With the game on the line, the Cougars’ batter got hit by the pitch, and the game was tied at 6-6.
A fly ball to right field ended the threat for Centennial, and now Maple Grove had another chance to answer. But that was quickly quenched with a 6-4-3 double play turned by the Cougars to end the inning and give the fans some extra baseball.
After allowing the game-tying run on a hit batter, Cole Newell rebounded and struck out the side, keeping the game 6-6.
Then with runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the eighth, Carson Frank slapped a base hit to right field and Aiden McMahon crossed home plate to give Maple Grove a 7-6 win.
With the win, the Crimson moved to 2-2 on this young season. “This game gives the kids some confidence,” assistant coach Jeff Peterson said. “They’re showing resilience. They know what it takes to win. It is just about them getting comfortable.”
Two days later, streaking Maple Grove hosted Totino-Grace and unlike the previous game against Centennial, the Crimson struck first in the opening frame, plating two on a sacrifice fly from Fischer and an RBI single from Gerber. In the bottom of the third, McMahon added to the lead with a two-out, two-run RBI single, and Zane Vitense brought in one of his own with an RBI knock to center field, making the lead 5-0 after three innings. Maple Grove starter junior Aiden Hanson looked poised and comfortable on the mound for it being his first varsity start, going four and one-third innings, before the Eagles brought in three in the top of the fifth, cutting the lead to 5-3.
The lead remained two going to the sixth inning, where the Crimson got some insurance runs with an RBI single from Kilzer and a sacrifice fly from Kliber, who had a team-high three hits out of the 11 total, extending the lead to 7-3. Totino-Grace fell quietly in the seventh, and Maple Grove secured a 7-3 victory, extending their winning streak to three games and improving to 3-2.
Recently, the bats have started to come alive for the Crimson, which is a welcomed sight to pair with what Peterson calls an “outstanding” fielding performance during the first five games.
For a team composed of a fair amount of first-time varsity players, Peterson is impressed with the composure the young team has shown during the early course of the season. “Every game they gain more confidence,” he said. “I don’t think they think of themselves as young players. We don’t talk in practice about how young they are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.