A top 10 baseball showdown made its way to Maple Grove on May 18 with a battle between fourth-ranked Champlin Park, and the tenth-ranked Crimson. Not only was this game in the watchful eye of the state, but also in the conference. Both these two teams are fighting for the regular-season conference crown, adding greater importance to their head-to-head match up.
A pitcher’s duel early, Champlin Park grabbed a late lead, but Maple Grove responded and in the seventh, walked off the Rebels for a massive win.
Kole Krier took the hill for the Crimson and performed exceptionally, throwing a complete game, while striking out eight in arguably his best outing of the season. The one blemish on Krier’s day was the fifth inning, where the Rebels struck for two runs and grabbed a late lead. But the Crimson resilience shined through again, responding for two runs in the sixth thanks to RBI singles from Zane Vitense and Aiden McMahon.
With the score still 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, it was with two-outs when Maple Grove went to work. A single, walk, and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Hunter Gerber, where the sophomore delivered with a line-shot up the middle for a dramatic one-run win.
Later in the week on May 20, the Crimson defeated Coon Rapids in a low-scoring affair 3-1. The scoreboard remained barren until the third inning when Maple Grove executed a double steal that scored McMahon. Then in the fourth, Vitense knocked in Brian O’Dwyer with an RBI single that doubled the lead to 2-0. Coon Rapids got one back in the fifth, but an RBI hit from McMahon in the sixth, who led the team with two hits, provided an insurance run that solidified the win for Maple Grove. Ethan Zimmerman threw four innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out five, and starter Jaegar Cossette got the win by throwing two innings of one-hit ball.
GAME VS OSSEO
To cap off the week, on May 21, Maple Grove hosted rival Osseo on the Crimson’s senior night. Before the game, five seniors were honored for their contributions to the program: Carson Frank, David Salz, Kole Krier, Jaegar Cossette, and Jake Solle.
Earlier in the season, Osseo fell to the Crimson 13-3 in a game that got away from the Orioles late. This time, however, runs were as scarce as water in a desert. With Wyatt Doubler on the mound, Osseo kept the Crimson offense at bay. The senior threw seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out seven, and most importantly, allowing no runs. For as great as Doubler was for the visitors, Cole Newell was equally as dominant for the home Crimson. Also going a full seven innings, Newell allowed only one hit and struck out 12 batters, with no runs allowed.
In a year where pitching has dominated Major League Baseball, this high school game reflected the big leagues, including in its strategy. In the top of the eighth inning, Osseo, who had trouble hitting off Newell all night, started the frame with a single and two bunt base hits to load the bases with nobody out.
In addition to bringing the corner infielders in, Maple Grove head coach Darby Carlson had a trick up his sleeve. He summoned an outfielder to play as a fifth infielder. “We were saying you’re going to have to hit the ball to win the game,” assistant coach Jeff Peterson said.
Newell took care of the next hitter with his 13th strikeout, but the next at-bat proved Carlson’s premonition right. Tanner Albeck, serving as the fifth infielder and slotting in between shortstop, third base, and the pitcher mound, fielded a bunt, ran to home plate, and touched the base to record the second out. After the next hitter lined out to the left field, all the momentum swung back to Maple Grove, as they worked a magic act getting out of the perilous jam.
“If we didn’t do the five-man infield, I don’t think we win the game,” Peterson said.
Then in the bottom of the eighth, after pinch hitter Kole Krier was hit by the pitch and a sacrifice bunt by Kilzer, Cam Elder stepped up to the plate. Peterson was reminding him from the dugout to channel what he worked on in the batting cage before the game. “He’s been locked in hitting missiles in the cages for the last two weeks,” Peterson said. The advice? Stay back. Don’t do too much. Rip the ball. As if on cue, Elder swung, made solid contact, and found the gap in left-center field over the shortstop’s head. Maple Grove left victorious 1-0 in extras. Elder led the team with two hits.
This win marked the second straight performance for Newell in which he tossed a complete game with 13 strikeouts. With talented arms at the ready for the Crimson, Newell will lead the pack as the season winds down. “What Cole has done is ridiculous,” Peterson said. “He has been dominant.”
With the victory, Maple Grove improved to 13-4 and extended their winning streak to six games.
