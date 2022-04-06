For the first time in program history, Maple Grove Crimson baseball will not see Darby Carlson pace the dugout or coach from third base in 2022, as the legendary coach retired after the 2021 campaign. Taking over as the second-ever head coach, Jeff Peterson now assumes the role of Crimson skipper and is excited to lead the team in a new, yet similar direction.
Over Spring Break, the Crimson traveled as a team down to Florida, where they enjoyed time to soak in the sun, practice on the diamond, and scrimmage other squads. It was down there when Peterson truly felt the reality of his head coaching position.
During a scrimmage, as he was coaching from the third-base coaching box, Peterson thought to himself, “No one [for Maple Grove] has ever been standing down there besides Darby.”
“It opened my eyes to the fact that I’m leading this team now,” Peterson said. But Peterson isn’t getting caught in Carlson’s shadow.
Aided by assistant coaches Adam Spurrell, Rob Vitense, Pat Lenton, and John Groebner, Peterson is instead blazing his own trail. “Darby Carlson is Darby Carlson. He is a legend. I can’t be Darby. I want to be Jeff Peterson,” he said. “I am excited to continue the tradition of winning baseball at Maple Grove.”
During the past few weeks of gearing up for the season, Peterson has referred several times to the team’s goal in 2022: June 17, the date of the state title game. “We are setting the bar high,” he said. “It is realistic that we could get there.”
However, like every season, there will be challenges along the way, including before a pitch has even been thrown. Junior shortstop and pitcher Sam Kliber is out three to six months with a broken tibia and fibula and senior infielder and captain Aiden McMahon is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the fall and might be able to participate near the end of the season, according to head coach Peterson.
“We are pretty sure Sam won’t make it back,” Peterson said. “It sucks for him…he is one of our best players. After May, Aiden might get back into game shape.” With those two injuries, the Crimson are forced to replace their leadoff and third hitters, as well as their middle infielders and closer in Kliber.
Peterson said senior Brian O’Dwyer, who played mostly with the junior varsity team last year, will assume the shortstop position and might have to give some innings on the mound. For the closing role, expect the team to go by a committee approach for the time being as no plan is set in stone to replace Kilber with one guy.
On the hill, the Crimson welcome back senior captain Cole Newell as their ace, someone Peterson called, “one of the top pitchers in the whole metro last year.” “He was dominant,” Peterson said.
Senior captain Aiden Hansen, who threw a lot of junior varsity innings last year, and senior Ethan Zimmerman, who got a few varsity innings in 2021, are expected to be the two other focal points of the rotation.
“We expect a lot out of them this year,” Peterson said. “They should be big contributors on the mound.” Expect the bullpen to be led by junior Michael Ross and senior captain Zane Vitense, among others.
For position players, the 2022 iteration of Maple Grove will look nearly identical to the 2021 version. Seniors Chayton Fischer and Mason South will be behind the plate, junior Hunter Gerber is expected to get the majority of innings at first base, Vitense and others should fill McMahon’s second base position, and junior Tanner Albeck is slated to get innings at third base.
The outfield should include senior Devin Hornbacher, junior Jacob Kilzer, and senior Cam Elder, all returnees from last year’s squad. Looking at the Crimson roster, it doesn’t take a magnifying glass to notice a large number of multi-sport athletes at almost every position.
Many of these guys had played together either on the football or hockey teams this year, both of whom made it to the state championship, and Peterson thinks that experience will only help them on the diamond.
“They have played together for a while…that is a huge advantage,” he said. “They have experience and camaraderie in handling big games. Last year, we were learning as a team and that helped transfer into the football and hockey season.”
But because of finishing runners-up in both sports, the desire and fire are there to push the Crimson over the top. “These kids are hungry to win,” Peterson said.
Coming up
The Crimson are tentatively scheduled to travel to Rogers April 7 at 4:30 p.m. in the season opener and host St. Michael-Albertville April 8 at 4:30 p.m., but those games are to be determined due to weather conditions.
