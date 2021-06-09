On a bright and sunny Memorial Day, the number three-seeded Maple Grove baseball team began their postseason journey by hosting the six-seed Minneapolis Southwest Lakers in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinals. With starter Kole Krier on the mound, the Crimson defense slammed the door shut on the visitors and a five-run second inning proved to be the difference-maker in a 5-0 Maple Grove win.
All year, the senior Krier has been a staple of the Crimson rotation, boasting a 1.85 ERA and striking out 38 while walking only five. Now in a playoff setting, Krier gave Maple Grove another stellar outing when they needed it. He went five innings, allowing three hits but no runs while striking out six Lakers.
But it was the second inning that ended up deciding the game, as the Crimson plated five runs that wound up as their only scores of the afternoon. Due to costly pitching mistakes by Lakers starter Max Skillbeck, Maple Grove got their first two runs thanks to a bases-loaded walk by Cam Elder and a hit by pitch on Sam Kliber. Hunter Gerber kept the line moving with a two-run single that plated two more Crimson and extended the lead to 4-0.
“Gerber is the RBI machine on the team,” assistant coach Jeff Peterson said. After getting beamed earlier in the frame, Kliber came home to score on a wild pitch, which made it 5-0.
Even though they had chances to add to their lead later in the game, Maple Grove left several runners stranded in scoring position and stayed locked at five runs. “You have got to take advantage of the opportunities when you get it,” Peterson said.
But the pitching and defense, staples of this Crimson team, led the way. Devin Hornbacher entered in relief of Krier and threw two scoreless innings to cap off a 5-0 win. “Our arms and defense have gotten us this far,” Peterson said. Aiden McMahon led Maple Grove in hits, going 3-3 for the home team.
HOPKINS
After beating the Lakers in the quarterfinals, Maple Grove traveled to second-seeded Hopkins on June 1 and ran into a Royal buzzsaw. With no runs scored in the first two innings, Hopkins broke through in the third with four runs including a home run by Jake Perry.
The Royals replicated the monster inning with four more runs in the fourth and never let their foot off the gas. They tacked on one more run in the fifth and another one in the sixth that forced the 10-run mercy to take effect, ending the game 10-0. Jack Mausser and Luke Nordean also hit round-trippers in the game for Hopkins.
Maple Grove starter Cole Newell got roughed up early, allowing six runs in three and one-third innings, with four strikeouts. Kliber and Zane Vitense each led the team with one hit.
ARMSTRONG
The loss put Maple Grove in an uphill battle to get back to the winner’s bracket, but they rebounded nicely in their first elimination game against Armstrong on June 2, beating the Falcons 11-7 in a high-scoring affair.
After Armstrong got on the board first in the opening inning, the Crimson’s bats didn’t take much time to wake up. Two-run doubles from McMahon and Hornbacher, along with an RBI hit by David Salz and a wild pitch that scored Hornbacher paced Maple Grove to a six-run first inning. While the lead looked comfortable, the Falcons reminded the Crimson how quickly things can change. Armstrong answered the crooked inning with four runs of their own, cutting the lead to 6-5.
But then in the third, Maple Grove countered the Falcons’ four-run inning with one of their own. Salz drove in his second run of the game in the inning, followed by a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice that scored Salz, making it 10-5.
On the mound, Aiden Hansen delivered a solid relief outing after starter Ethan Zimmerman went two innings. Hansen allowed only two runs on four hits in three and one-third innings, striking out four. To close it out, Zane Vitense pitched the final five outs of the game and secured an 11-7 Crimson victory. Gerber, Salz, Hornbacher, and McMahon each drove in two runs.
WAYZATA
As their trek through the loser’s bracket continued, an opportunity was presented to Maple Grove to avenge a past loss. The top-seeded Wayzata Trojans found themselves precariously away from elimination and needed to do what they did in the first regular season and that was to beat the Crimson. So on June 5, the two teams met up again, this time with their seasons on the line. Thanks to an outstanding defensive and pitching effort and timely hits, most notably by catcher Chayton Fischer, Maple Grove pulled off a 4-1 upset win and knocked out the Trojans.
The scoring started in the second inning after Fischer laced a double, which eventually set up a sacrifice fly by Vitense that made it 1-0 Crimson. With Krier taking the hill for the must-win game, Maple Grove held true to their identity: pitching and defense. In almost every inning, that identity was put to the test, with Wayzata sitting on the doorstep of multiple scoring opportunities. But each time, the Crimson staved off the threat. Which made what happened in the top of the fifth even more crucial.
Fischer stepped into the batter’s box with two men on, having hit back-to-back doubles in his first two plate appearances. Everyone knew he was the hottest hitter. Only judging by the sound of the ball hitting his bat, the crowd knew on Fischer’s third at-bat that he had just done it again. As the center fielder drifted back, the ball escaped his reach even more and eventually cleared the left-center fence. The bench then stormed the batters box to welcome Fischer has he rounded the bases. 4-0 Maple Grove. “Rounding the bases was a surreal moment,” Fischer said. “It was just awesome to see the boys at home plate.”
Wayzata now faced an uphill battle to get back in the game but got one run back in the sixth to make it 4-1. It would have been more if Krier hadn’t slammed the door shut once again on the Trojans’ rally, striking out two of his 11 to close out the sixth inning. “I was pumped coming into the game,” Krier said. I was ready to throw hard in the first inning and wanted to put the fastballs in.”
Then in the seventh, Kliber came out for the save and just like Krier, executed at just the right time. With the bases loaded and one out, Kliber hunkered down and got the next two Trojans out, including a game-ending strikeout, to preserve the 4-1 win.
“We got the big hit when we needed it...that is something we’ve struggled with all year,” head coach Darby Carlson said. “That was great to see.”
ST. LOUIS PARK
After a season-saving win against Wayzata, the Crimson next faced off against St. Louis Park on June 7. With another 1-0 game heading into the late innings, the Crimson struggled to get the timely hits and allowed the Orioles to put five up in the sixth inning, which paced St. Louis Park to a 7-2 win.
Newell took the mound for Maple Grove and, as he had done for the majority of the season, began the game excellently, throwing five scoreless innings. While that was going on, Albeck provided the first run of the game with an RBI infield hit in the second inning that scored McMahon. However, that would be the only timely hit the Crimson would get, as they stranded multiple runners on base in several innings. “We had opportunities,” Carlson said. “You can’t [leave guys stranded] in the big game. You have got to get a clutch hit.”
But in the sixth, Maple Grove’s Houdini magic of escaping jams ran out as the Orioles plated two on a single from Ethan Schmitz and three from the back-breaking home run courtesy of Zach Helfman. With those five runs, the momentum of the game has been flipped on its head. St. Louis Park added two more in the seventh and relied on their starter Kristofer Hokenson to carry the load on the hill. Hokenson threw six and one-third innings, allowing only two runs on six hits while striking out eight, before being replaced due to pitch count reasons.
A late seventh-inning RBI from Elder made it 7-2 but the deficit was too large to overcome. St. Louis Park advanced to face Hopkins in the section finals on June 9. Hornbacher led the team with two hits and a run scored.
With this loss not only comes the end of another Crimson baseball season but the end of an era. Darby Carlson walked off the field at Hopkins High School for the final time, but not before hugging every player, some with tears in their eyes, and shaking hands with every coach.
“It has been a blast,” Carlson said. “I look back on all the years and all the players and it’s been a privilege to work with all these guys.”
