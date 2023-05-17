Hunter Gerber pitching for Maple Grove against Coon Rapids. He won his second game of the year after allowing just 1 run in 6 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts. He has allowed just 9 runs in 30.1 innings pitched this year (2.08 ERA).
As the regular season begins to wrap up teams are trying to round into shape and play their best baseball heading into sections. Well, the Maple Grove baseball team is starting to do that after picking up back-to-back wins for the second time this season with both instances coming in the last couple of weeks.
The Crimson are starting to roll. They have picked up four wins in their last six games and five in their previous eight. They are 6-9 with five games left in the regular season as of Tuesday morning.
After dropping games against Robbinsdale Armstrong and Wayzata last Tuesday and Wednesday, Maple Grove responded well and grabbed wins against Totino-Grace and Coon Rapids over the last week.
On Thursday, May 12, the Crimson handled the Eagles to the tune of 11-3. They hung a crooked number with six runs in the sixth inning, breaking the game open. Tanner Albeck batted 1-for-4 with a home run, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored. Hunter Gerber went 2-for-5 with 4 RBI and a run scored. Sam Hagen allowed just 1 run in 4 innings pitched to pick up the win.
On Monday, Coon Rapids came to town and got sent packing with a loss. Gerber got the nod on the mound, was in command all game, and was the catalyst behind the Crimson’s 4-1 win.
According to Coach Jeff Peterson, he had command of his off-speed pitches and was pitching confidently. The pitching has picked things up over the last couple of weeks for the Crimson.
Gerber hit the leadoff man who advanced to second after a wild pitch and then moved to third on a groundout by the second hitter, but Gerber left him stranded. The three-hole hitter hit a short fly ball to left and then Gerber got the cleanup man on strikes to end the inning.
Maple Grove got an early lead and never let it go.
The first two men got on safely after Sam Kliber led off the bottom of the first with a single and then Tanner Albeck reached safely after an error. Both moved into scoring position after a groundout and then Nathan Schmidt delivered an RBI single to give Maple Grove a 1-0 lead. With a man still standing on third, Kellen Riskedahl drove him in with a sacrifice bunt as the Crimson doubled their lead.
Gerber sent down the Cardinals in order one-two-three in the top of the second and added their last two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Kaden Harney was let on after an error and then Vann Olson reached first after beating the throw after laying down a bunt. Kliber then laid down a sacrifice bunt and gave Maple Grove runners on the corners after Harney was called out trying to score. But then Olson scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 and then Gerber made it 4-0 after driving in a run with an RBI single.
Gerber finished 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI single and was absolutely dealing on the mound. He nearly went the distance, striking out 11 guys in 6 innings pitched with just 2 hits allowed and 1 walk given up. Brody Berglin pitched the last inning and struck out the side as Maple Grove won 4-1.
The three-for-five hitters (Gerber, Schmidt and Riskedahl) all finished with an RBI.
Maple Grove played Osseo on Tuesday night. Minneapolis Southwest comes to town for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday and Bemidji visits for a 4 p.m. game on Friday. The regular season wraps up with away games at Edina on Monday at 6:30 p.m. and at Mounds View High School at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
