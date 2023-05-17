As the regular season begins to wrap up teams are trying to round into shape and play their best baseball heading into sections. Well, the Maple Grove baseball team is starting to do that after picking up back-to-back wins for the second time this season with both instances coming in the last couple of weeks.

The Crimson are starting to roll. They have picked up four wins in their last six games and five in their previous eight. They are 6-9 with five games left in the regular season as of Tuesday morning.

