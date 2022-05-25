With no scoring through seven innings, the third-ranked Maple Grove baseball squad lit up the scoreboard in extra innings against Champlin Park (6-9) May 17, putting up a six-spot in the eighth. But the Rebels furiously came back with a late rally in the bottom half of the frame, bringing the score back to 6-5 with runners on the corners with two outs. The Crimson were able to escape with another one-run victory, topping the Rebels 6-5.
After senior Ethan Zimmerman threw seven shutout innings for Maple Grove, allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out 10, the Crimson offense awoke in the eighth. Senior Cam Elder’s RBI walk brought in the first run for Maple Grove. But the inning broke open when senior Chayton Fischer, leading Maple Grove with eight doubles and 20 RBIs, delivered a bases-clearing double that scored three and extended the lead to 4-0.
Senior Devin Hornbacher then added two more runs courtesy of a single and Maple Grove held what looked to be a comfortable six-run lead. But as the Crimson’s bats came to life, so did the Rebels’. With two outs and two runs already in for Champlin Park in the eighth, the home team refused to wither and scored three more runs to trim the lead to one. But Maple Grove was able to leave runners stranded on the corners and survive to leave Champlin Park victorious.
Coon Rapids
The Crimson then traveled to face Coon Rapids (5-11) May 18, jumping on the Cardinals early and not looking back en route to a 14-2 victory. Senior Aiden McMahon got the win on the hill for Maple Grove, going four innings and allowing only one earned run on three hits while striking out seven.
At the dish, McMahon also helped his own cause, going three for four with three RBIs in his first official at-bats of the season. “Aiden is just getting warmed up… he will only get better,” head coach Jeff Peterson said.
Fischer recorded three RBIs as well, and O’Dwyer and senior Zane Vitense each had two runs batted in. With the victory, Maple Grove clinched a share of the top spot in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Wayzata
Riding an eight-game winning streak, Maple Grove looked to be in prime position to secure their ninth straight win on the road against Wayzata (4-10) May 19. With the Crimson holding a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, Wayzata senior Drew Berkland stepped to the plate with one out and runners on the corners. And then in one pitch, the two-run Crimson lead didn’t just vanish, it got flipped on its head as Berkland crushed a walk-off three-run home run to give the Trojans a dramatic 4-3 win that snapped Maple Grove’s winning streak.
The scoring began right away in the first inning, courtesy of a two-run opposite-field home run from junior Hunter Gerber. That two-run cushion was a welcome sight for senior pitcher Aiden Hansen, who kept the Trojans’ offense dormant nearly all evening. Wayzata didn’t scratch on the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth, thanks to an RBI flyout.
Then in the seventh, the Crimson added what looked to be a crucial insurance run from Elder’s RBI single that made the lead 3-1. Hansen, who went the distance for Maple Grove, was out there again for the seventh but ran into a little jam. That is when Berkland delivered the game-defining hit and sent Wayzata home happy with a stunning 4-3 victory.
“I thought we played really well against Wayzata,” Peterson said. “Aiden pitched great and we hit the ball hard, just at people. That is baseball.” Hansen allowed five hits and three earned runs while striking out eight and Fischer recorded a team-high three hits. Hansen and Fischer were recently named Metro North All-Stars.
New Ulm
With a home contest against New Ulm (5-7) just a day later, the Crimson were able to bounce back from the tough loss to the Trojans with a 2-0 shutout win over the Eagles. Junior Zach Petrie made his varsity debut on the mound and was sensational, going six innings and only allowing two hits while striking out two.
“Zach’s outing was huge because he saved arms,” Peterson said.
And it turned out two runs of offense would be all that was needed to provide a cushion for Petrie and the defense. The scoring started unusually for Maple Grove as junior Tanner Albeck, who leads the team with 21 runs scored, touched home on a balk in the first inning to give the Crimson a 1-0 lead.
It stayed that score until the fifth, when senior Mason South, who leads the team with a .407 batting average, drove in senior Devin Hornbacher, who began the threat with a triple. Gerber came in to close the door in the seventh and threw a one-two-three inning to seal a 2-0 victory.
STMA
With the fifth game in five straight days for the first time this season, the Crimson relied upon three hurlers to once again record a shutout, this time against fellow top-10 opponent, eighth-ranked St. Michael-Albertville (14-4) May 21.
“We have had great starting pitching,” Peterson said of his staff which has an earned run average of 1.44.
Vitense started for Maple Grove and went four and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits, two walks, and striking out five. Scoreless heading into the bottom of the fourth, senior Aiden McMahon delivered an RBI single that put Maple Grove up 1-0, which turned out to be the game-winning hit. Gerber entered in relief of Vitense and threw one and two-thirds innings, surrendering no hits and striking out three. Vitense then added an insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth to make it 2-0, and Fischer closed the door with a scoreless seventh inning to seal a Crimson victory as Maple Grove ran their record to 15-3.
The grind of playing so many games in a condensed span might have been daunting for Maple Grove, but the resilience and fight they have had all season shown through.
“We took it one game at a time, but it was a long week,” Peterson said. “I am super proud of how they handled it.”
Coming up
The Section 5AAAA baseball tournament begins May 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.