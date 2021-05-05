Early on in the season for Maple Grove, defense and pitching have been their anchors when the bats were getting warmed up. But as the temperatures have started to rise in the spring, so has the Crimson offense. For the last three games, Maple Grove has produced at least seven runs every contest, giving their pitching staff a smaller burden to carry. There is no coincidence that as the once-dormant bats have awakened, success followed. Three consecutive wins later, the Crimson kept the momentum rolling on April 28 with a 9-3 win over Spring Lake Park to extend the streak to four games.
One of the key arms the Crimson have relied upon in this early season has been senior David Salz who once again pitched a masterful performance against the Panthers. Striking out five hitters in the first two innings, hitters were either late on his fastball or wobbly on his breaking ball. With the game scoreless in the third inning, Maple Grove got on the board first with a 1-0 lead thanks to a fielding error from Spring Lake Park. Next inning, more sloppy play from the Panthers surrendered a run on a wild pitch and then another error in the infield.
When Salz exited the game after five innings pitched, allowing only two hits and tallying nine strikeouts, the floodgates opened even wider for the Crimson. They plated four runs in the fifth inning, thanks to an RBI double by Chayton Fischer, RBI singles from Hunter Gerber and Mason South, and a wild pitch scoring Zane Vitense. Spring Lake Park got one back in the top of the sixth to make it 7-1, but Sam Kliber added a two-run double to add to the Crimson lead in the bottom half of the inning, and by the end of the seventh, Maple Grove won 9-3.
Kliber had a team-high three hits in four at-bats, and Salz went 2-2 at the plate.
Because the Spring Lake Park game was postponed to April 28 due to rain, Maple Grove knew they would be faced with a busy week of action. The next step in the gauntlet was an April 29 date in Andover against the Huskies.
After Salz’s stellar start against the Panthers the night before, Cole Newell stepped on the mound in Andover and delivered another outstanding performance for the Crimson. So outstanding, however, that when he left the game after six innings, he had allowed no runs on no hits. “Cole was awesome,” assistant coach Jeff Peterson said. “He has a bulldog mentality... he wants the ball.”
The 25 mile-per-hour winds blowing in from the outfield helped both pitching staffs limit hits and baserunners, and Andover’s hurlers matched Maple Grove’s scoreless outing. After seven innings, the game stood at 0-0 and lasted until the tenth inning, where the home Huskies got the last laugh. Andover eked out a 1-0 win and ended the Crimson’s winning streak at four games.
“We had opportunities to capitalize, we just couldn’t do it,” Peterson said. “It was a tough game to lose, but this is a game that tests the team’s mental toughness. We will take the loss and learn from it.”
The compacted schedule continued for the Crimson as they played two games on Saturday in St. Cloud and left with two wins over Minneapolis Southwest 6-1 and Little Falls 8-3, respectively. Senior Jaeger Cossette threw a complete-game one-hitter, with no earned runs in the first game against Southwest. “Jaeger attacked the strike zone really well and we fielded the ball,” Peterson said.
Against Little Falls, Maple Grove jumped on the Flyers early scoring three runs in the first inning, capped off by a two-run hit by Gerber, and two in the third, thanks to a two-run double from Salz. Even though Little Falls answered with two more in the next inning, the Crimson never surrendered hold of the lead, winning 8-3.
After the two wins in St. Cloud, Maple Grove stands 6-3 with a 4-2 conference record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.