It was nearly two years ago since Maple Grove baseball last took the field, but on April 14, they once again played under the lights, this time against Wayzata in the season opener.
With a 45 degree temperature and slight rain, the ballplayers marched on the field, some with long-sleeves, a few hearty ones with short-sleeves, but all ready to begin the 2021 campaign.
Early on, the game had the makings of a pitcher’s duel thrown by two excellent senior hurlers, Maple Grove’s David Salz and Wayzata’s Nick Argento. Scoreless through two innings, the Trojans broke the score open in the top of the 3rd with a two-run double by Joe Grochala and a sacrifice fly from Nick Gebhart, which made it 3-0 Wayzata.
The Crimson answered in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI groundout by Devin Hornbacher, but Argento and the Trojans kept the lead 3-1.
From that point on, it was about the relief pitchers who put on a show. After Salz’s four innings of work, striking out six batters, senior Kole Krier came in and shut Wayzata down, only allowing one hit in three innings pitched and also striking out six Trojans.
But Wayzata had an arm of theirs ready too. Braxton Greenberg came in relief of Argento and tossed two near-flawless innings, allowing only one hit. Argento gave up only one hit and struck out eight in five innings pitched.
The Trojans two-hit the Crimson and walked away with a 3-1 victory to begin their season 1-0. Sophomores Sam Kliber and Hunter Gerber each recorded their first varsity hit in the game.
With most of the team either juniors or sophomores, assistant coach Jeff Peterson said at this point in the season, it is a learning experience for the majority of the players, who are getting their first taste of varsity baseball.
“We are still figuring out the pieces of the puzzle,” Peterson said. One piece that is becoming more clear for the Crimson is the strength of their pitching staff. “We have a lot of depth,” Peterson said. Between Salz, Krier, Newell, and others, the coaching staff feels confident that their hurlers can be consistently solid for them all year, as well as their team defense, which has only committed one error in its first three games.
“I think our defense is going to be pretty strong,” Peterson said.
For many of these boys, even though this is their first baseball season affected by the pandemic, their experience being multi-sport athletes during the past year has prepared them for the uncertainties that come along with playing high school sports in 2021. “They have been playing sports during COVID, so they know what it is like...I don’t think [adjusting to the protocols] is a big issue at all,” Peterson said.
