Maple Grove baseball started their season with a hard-fought loss to Andover at home on April 14 after a delayed start to the 2023 spring season.
The day started well for Sam Kliber on the mound, with Andover starting at bat. Kliber led Maple Grove to two quick strikeouts, but one great hit from Andover gave the Huskies a homerun to get one point on the board. Maple Grove then quickly finished their work to close the top of the first.
Maple Grove put in the work in the bottom of the first to try and get their own run on the board, with Tanner Albeck getting as far as third base with help from Kliber and Hunter Gerber at bat.
Andover reacted well under pressure, however, and there would be no additional runs until the third inning, with Kliber continuing to deal with the Huskies well with consistent support from the outfield.
The Crimson played well at the top of the third, but one loose moment saw Andover score another run. Maple Grove’s patience came to fruition in the bottom of the third, however, as Maple Grove loaded the bases.
A walk allowed Connor Willis to cruise to home plate, getting the Crimson the board. Then, a big hit from Gerber combined with an error to provide the opportunity for both Albeck and Kliber to run home. Maple Grove now led for the first time on the day, 3-2.
No additional runs came for Maple Grove, however, as the Huskies eventually reacted to the pressure and found two outs, including a tight call against Gerber as he ran to home plate. The loud third inning was followed by a truly quiet fourth inning, in which both teams struggled to make the most of their time at bat and no runs were scored.
Brody Berglin stepped up to pitch for Maple Grove at the top of the fifth. An outfield error allowed Andover to take second and third base early, eventually creating a difficult situation for the Crimson. The Huskies went on to find one run, the only run of the inning. Maple Grove got on the bases in the fifth, but were unable to translate good starts to finishes.
Evan O’Dwyer pitched for Maple Grove at the top of the sixth, but was later replaced by Gerber. Andover snuck in one run in the sixth, retaking the lead at 4-3.
After striking out Maple Grove in the bottom of the sixth, Andover once again found a run in the seventh inning. Maple Grove almost completed the comeback in the bottom of the seventh.
Albeck walked to home plate to narrow the gap to one point, with Kliber, Evan Schaefer, and Kellen Riskedahl on the bases. Andover, however, handled the pressure and ended the game with a strikeout, winning 5-4.
Maple Grove baseball hosted Wayzata on Monday, April 17. They then traveled to play Anoka on Tuesday, April 18 and play Elk River on Thursday, April 20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.