Coming off an emotional, extra-innings win over Osseo last week, the Maple Grove baseball squad began the final week of the regular season by playing host to Rogers on May 25 and found themselves in another thriller. With another pitching expo defining the game, Rogers squeaked two late runs across and beat the Crimson 3-2.
With Kole Krier on the mound for Maple Grove, the game began with an uncharacteristic defensive error, allowing the Royals to take an early 1-0 lead. Tanner Albeck got that run back for the Crimson in the bottom of the second, however, with an RBI single that made it 1-1. Then in the fourth inning, Maple Grove used a carbon copy of their first run for the second: an Albeck RBI single that scored Aiden McMahon.
But Rogers wouldn’t go away. In the sixth, they used a double and an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2 and then plated the go-ahead run in the seventh on another RBI single. While the Crimson had runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the seventh, looking for some more walk-off magic, it was not to be on this day. A sliding catch in right field sealed the victory for the Royals and ended the Crimson winning streak at six games.
Albeck finished the game 3-3 with both RBI knocks, and McMahon went 2-2 himself as well. Krier threw six and one-third innings only allowing one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts.
But just one day later, the Crimson got a chance to avenge the one-run loss when they played host to Minnetonka. In a higher scoring affair than what Maple Grove had been used to as of late, the Crimson made just enough plays to secure a one-run victory, 8-7. T
he Skippers got on the board quickly with a leadoff triple and a subsequent RBI groundout in the first inning, but the big damage was done by Maple Grove in the second. After an RBI single from Albeck and a suicide squeeze by Cam Elder, Hunter Gerber broke the scoring open with a bases-clearing double that made it 5-1 Crimson. Minnetonka cut the lead in half with two runs in the top of the fourth, as well adding a run in the fifth, but they were kept at a distance as Maple Grove mirrored their scoring with one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Things got a bit more interesting in the late innings as the Skippers added another run in the sixth and got a two-out double that scored two men in the seventh to cut the lead to 8-7. But Sam Kliber got the last word by striking out the final batter and securing a one-run Crimson win.
Gerber finished with a game-high four RBIs, and starter Ethan Zimmerman went three innings, striking out three men.
Due to a rainout against St. Michael-Albertville on May 27, Maple Grove’s regular season came to an end with the win versus the Skippers. The Crimson finished 14-5 and began section playoffs on Memorial Day with a home tilt against Minneapolis Southwest.
