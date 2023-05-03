Maple Grove baseball played a difficult set of four games last week, beating St. Michael-Albertville on April 24 before losing to Centennial, Elk River and Blaine on April 25, 26, and 27.
St. Michael-Albertville
Maple Grove earned its first win of the season on Monday, beating St. Michael-Albertville 3-2 on the road after a nail-bitting sixth and seventh inning.
The game’s first run came from Maple Grove’s Vann Olson at the top of the third, scoring on a wild pitch. After a quiet set of fourth and fifth innings for both teams, Maple Grove’s control of the game began to slip after St. Michael-Albertville scored two runs to take a late lead.
Maple Grove answered in the seventh inning with runs from Kaden Harney and Dylan Vokal to edge over the line and win.
Noah Black stepped in at the mound for Sam Kliber, who had pitched five innings, helping guide Maple Grove to the end of the game. Hunter Gerber also pitched an inning.
Centennial
Maple Grove followed its first win with a tight 4-5 loss to Centennial at home on Tuesday. The game started well for the visitors, who scored two runs in the first inning.
The Crimson got back in the mix in the third, scoring three runs, including two runs from Dylan Vokal and Olson off of a pickoff throw error. Harney added a run of his own to make it 3-2.
Strong pitching from Olson and a tight shift at first base from Gerber helped turn over Centennial in the fourth inning quickly, allowing Cayden Vokal to eventually reach home plate for Maple Grove to make it 4-2.
Centennial tied the game up in the fifth with two runs, capitalizing on an error before then striking Maple Grove out quickly in the bottom of the inning.
Gerber stepped in to pitch in the sixth, after Brody Berglin had pitched the fifth inning, and helped keep the sixth inning quiet as neither team scored.
Despite a strong start to the seventh inning for Maple Grove, Centennial eventually found a single run to take the lead at 5-4. Maple Grove then struck out in the bottom of the seventh, confirming the loss.
Elk River
Maple Grove suffered a difficult loss the next day, losing 4-14 to Elk River in a six-inning loss. Elk River started the game strong with six runs in the bottom of the first.
Tanner Albeck scored two runs for the Crimson, while Cal Fischer and Sam Kliber added one run each as well.
Blaine
It proved to be a three-loss week as Maple Grove then fell to Blaine on Thursday in a tighter 3-7 defeat. Maple Grove trailed 4-3 going into the sixth inning, before giving up three late runs. The Crimson’s runs came from Kliber, Olson, and Schmidt.
Maple Grove baseball played six games the following week amid a busy schedule, starting with a road game at Champlin Park on Monday, May 1. They then played Spring Lake Park and Rogers on Tuesday, May 2, and Thursday, May 4. The Crimson then played Duluth East, Owatonna and Little Falls in a tournament at Joe Faber Field from May 5-6.
