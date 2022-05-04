A late rally April 26 was not enough for the sixth-ranked Maple Grove baseball squad and they dropped their first game of the season courtesy of a 6-5 loss to visiting Spring Lake Park (0-3).
The Panthers got the scoring started in the second inning with two RBI doubles and added three more in the fifth to grab a 5-0 lead. The deficit was eventually 6-0 in the sixth before the Crimson comeback attempt got rolling. An RBI groundout by senior Zane Vitense and a wild pitch resulted in two sixth-inning runs for Maple Grove and the lead stood at 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
With the bases loaded, senior Chayton Fischer, who went 4-4 on the afternoon, gave the team life with a bases-clearing knock to make it 6-5, but the Panthers would hold and keep the Crimson scoreless the rest of the frame and hold on for a one-run victory.
Senior Devin Hornbacher started and went three innings allowing two runs while striking out three. Senior Luke Schneider came in relief and allowed no earned runs in two innings. Junior Michael Ross also pitched two innings of relief, surrendering three runs.
Andover
For the fourth time this season, Maple Grove was involved in another one-run differential against Andover (2-3) April 28. But after falling to the Panthers, the Crimson were able to get on the other side of the win-loss column, holding off a late Huskies rally and beating their conference rivals 3-2.
With no runs in the first three innings, the new Crimson scoreboard in center field awoke in the bottom of the fourth when senior Mason South brought in Vitense with an RBI triple to right-center field.
Then in the fifth, Fischer doubled Maple Grove’s lead with an RBI sacrifice fly, followed by a run-scoring double from junior Hunter Gerber to make it 3-0.
But in the top of the sixth, Andover would answer with two runs to cut the lead to 3-2, but could have had more. With two outs and runners at the corners, the Huskies hit a ground ball teetering on the foul line past third base. Junior third baseman Tanner Albeck let the ball go and looked to have gone just foul, but Andover coaches and players were screaming that it hit the base, which would have made the ball fair.
“How do you not see that?!,” an incredulous Andover coach told the home plate umpire, who didn’t see the ball hit the base and kept the call as foul. A few pitches later, senior Ethan Zimmerman, who threw six innings, struck out the hitter to keep the Crimson lead 3-2.
The score remained the same heading into the top of the seventh, when Vitense took the mound looking to save the ballgame. Even with a two-out walk, Vitense remained in control of the inning and slammed the door shut on any Huskies rally.
So far this season, injuries have taken a toll on Maple Grove. Coming into the year, they lost junior Sam Kliber to a broken leg and are uncertain if senior Aiden McMahon will return after suffering a torn ACL in the fall. After the season opener, the Crimson received bad news that senior starter Cole Newell would be out at least a month due to a strained arm.
“Hopefully Cole can come back by sections,” head coach Jeff Peterson said.
But some reinforcements are expected to be on the way as senior pitcher Cal Thorson should return from a broken foot in the coming weeks. “We need to get guys on the mound,” Peterson said.
Rogers
After an outstanding outing for Zimmerman, senior Aiden Hansen took the ball for Maple Grove against Rogers (5-1) April 29, and he delivered his best performance of the season thus far, throwing a complete game shutout in the Crimson’s 6-0 win.
It didn’t take long for Maple Grove to grab an early lead, scoring a run on an RBI groundout from Fischer in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Then in the third, Gerber knocked in two runners with a bleeder past the second baseman, followed up with two more runs in the fourth courtesy of RBIs from senior Cam Elder and Albeck, who led the team with three hits.
Suddenly Hansen was gifted a five run cushion, and he kept the lead safe and secure for Maple Grove. Over the seven innings, Hansen allowed only three hits while striking out seven Royals. Junior Jacob Kilzer added an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth and the Crimson ran their record to 5-1 with a 6-0 victory.
Coming up
Maple Grove hosts Armstrong (2-4) May 5 at 4:30 p.m., and then travels to St. Cloud for the weekend to play Little Falls (3-2) May 6 at 4 p.m., and St. Cloud (3-3) and Owatonna (2-3) May 7 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. Then the Crimson finish the week May 10 with a road game at Elk River (3-3) at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.