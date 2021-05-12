Coming into their May 4 tilt against Blaine, Maple Grove baseball were winners of six of their last seven games and confidence was high. That momentum continued with a 10-5 home win over the Bengals. In the opening frame, the Crimson struck first with a two-run double from Chayton Fischer, but the Bengals answered right back in the top of the second with three runs of their own to capture the lead 3-2.
That score remained until the bottom of the third when Hunter Gerber took the plate with the bases loaded and blasted a grand slam over the Maple Tavern sign to make it 6-3, the sophomore’s first varsity home run. Maple Grove added one more run in the fifth thanks to an RBI single from Zane Vitense.
Blaine got back in the game with two runs in the sixth, but the final nail was placed in the coffin when Fischer hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning, his first varsity home run.
Thanks to five RBIs from Fischer, four RBIs from Gerber, and five innings pitched from Carson Frank with five strikeouts, the Crimson beat the Bengals 10-5 to move to 7-3.
Two days later, Maple Grove traveled to Robbinsdale Armstrong to face off against the Falcons and ended up falling 3-2 on a walk-off. A first-inning run gave the Crimson an early lead, but Armstrong answered back in the bottom of the third with a score of their own, knotting it up at 1-1. Sam Kliber plated Jacob Kilzer with a sacrifice fly in the fifth to give Maple Grove a 2-1 lead, and starter Cole Newell provided them another solid outing, with five innings pitched and only one earned run allowed. But in the bottom of the seventh inning, with runners on second and third and the score still 2-1, the Falcons tied the game with a hit to left field and then scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Kliber.
Fischer led the Crimson with two hits and Kliber led the team with two RBIs.
“We need to start having quality at-bats up and down the lineup,” head coach Darby Carlson said. “Four hits a game and poor base running isn’t going to cut it. Our inability to consistently hit the ball and execute on the bases has been a major reason for us experiencing a number of low scoring losses this season.”
