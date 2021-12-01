Crimson alum nets MIAC Athlete of the Week award

Maple Grove alumnus and current Carleton College senior Alex Battist was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.
Battist, a biology major and native of Maple Grove, averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and one steal per game as Carleton won both of its games at the Leslie Robinson Thanksgiving Classic in San Antonio, Texas. Battist, who was a two-year varsity basketball player at Maple Grove, shot 60% from the field and 71% (5-of-7) from 3-point range in wins against Southwestern and Trinity.
He had a team-best 18 points, seven boards, and a career-best five blocks as the Knights defeated Southwestern and poured in a career-high 30 points to go along with seven rebounds, three blocked shots, and two assists in Carleton’s 103-100 victory over previously undefeated Trinity.
