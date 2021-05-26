Former Maple Grove girls hockey head coach Kelly Crandall will not return to the team next season. Activities Coordinator Ricardo Jones said that the school is currently fielding candidates for the opening and will have a coach chosen before the start of the season. “We evaluate coaches after every season,” Jones said.
The Press has reached out to Crandall for comment. We have not heard back as of press deadline.
