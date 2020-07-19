Allina Trail Mix races open to solo runners now
The Allina Health Trail Mix race is a favorite first run of the season for many trail runners. In its 29th year, it’s also one of the oldest. This year, it is being reimagined.
Due to COVID-19 and the inability to have large, in-person gatherings, this year’s Trail Mix will take place virtually over a two-week period running now through Sunday, July 26.
Participants can race any time they choose and submit their results during the two-week window. The course will be fully marked for the duration of the event.
Three distance options still include the Gear West 50K, TCRC 25K, and 12.5K races, all on a 12.5K-looped turf trail course in Lake Rebecca Park Reserve. All runners registered for the 12.5K Team Fun Run will be included in the 12.5K results; we will not have team awards this year.
For race information and to register, visit: threeriversparks.org/page/trail-mix.
Participants can make every mile count. A portion of race proceeds will support adapted programming and help purchase adapted equipment. Sign up to collect pledges through the Three Rivers Park District Foundation when register to further help make outdoor, active lifestyles accessible for people of all abilities.
Big Woods Classic to have new twist for 2020
It’s a singletrack trifecta: A three-pack of mountain bike races! This year, the Big Woods Classic will have a new twist.
Due to COVID-19 and the inability to have large, in-person gatherings, this year’s Big Woods Classic will take place virtually over a two-week period beginning this Saturday, July 11, and concluding Sunday, July 26.
To triple the fun, Three Rivers Parks District is adding the Elm Creek and Murphy-Hanrehan single-track trails to the event at Lake Rebecca Park Reserve. Race one course or all three. Citizen and competitive categories for all ages and abilities available.
People can race any time and submit their results through an online portal during the two-week window. The three courses will be marked for the duration of the event.
Ride all three courses and get an exclusive invite to pre-ride the brand new Carver Singletrack Trail hosted by One Track Mind. More details to come.
For race information and to register, visit threeriversparks.org/page/big-woods-classic.
