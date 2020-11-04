Collins goes wild in thrilling win over Lakers

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Knights football team hosted Prior Lake on Oct. 30 and won by a final score of 43-37 behind big nights from David Collins and Jack Drobinski.
The game went in several different directions, and it initially looked like a blowout was in play for the Knights. Drobinski’s first touchdown of the night was a beautiful toe-tapping grab by Jack Hulting, giving the Knights a 7-0 lead.
After a defensive stop, the Knights got the ball back and Collins shook loose for his first big touchdown run of the evening and a 14-0 lead still in the first quarter.
The Knights held that lead into the second quarter and drove down to the goal line late in the first half for what could have been the knockout blow before halftime. However, Prior Lake stopped the Knights and blocked a field goal before driving down and scoring to make it 14-7 at halftime.
STMA picked things up in the third quarter with a long touchdown pass to Collins on a wheel route to make the score 21-7. Prior Lake answered with a scoring drive to cut the lead to 21-14. The Knights answered back with Collins’ third touchdown of the day, a 49-yard score. After a long kick return, Prior Lake scored again to make it a 28-21 game.
After the Prior Lake defense provided one of the few stops of the second half, they got the ball back and scored again, but the Knights blocked the extra point, a moment which changed the game.
Collins scored his fourth touchdown of the game to extend the lead to 36-27 following a two-point conversion run by Max Keefer. The Lakers answered with another touchdown to make it a two-point game, but the Knights scored again on another touchdown by Hulting.
On the next drive, the Knights defense held Prior Lake to a field goal, making it a six-point game. STMA’s offense managed to run out the clock on the last possession, bringing an end to a 43-37 victory.
Collins finished with an incredible 262 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns. Drobinski completed 14 of 19 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Hulting led receivers with six catches for 97 yards.
Head coach Jared Essler said that the game was a rollercoaster of emotions.
“David was really special, glad we’ve got him, glad he’s on our team, glad we don’t have to tackle him,” Essler said.
“I saw (Drobinski) rolling to the side, so I just flipped my hips, turned around and knew he was going to throw it to me,” Hulting said about the decisive 38-yard touchdown.
The Knights host Centennial on Friday night.
