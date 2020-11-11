By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The STMA football team routed Centennial on Friday night, Nov. 6, behind another monster game (227 yards, four touchdowns) from David Collins, improving to 5-0 on the season in the process.
Collins scored the first of his touchdowns just a few minutes into the game on a three-yard run to give the Knights a 7-0 lead. They held the lead until late in the first quarter, when the Cougars responded to tie the game.
The Knights did not have to wait long to get the lead back as Collins broke free for a 71-yard touchdown on the team’s next possession, making the score 14-7, still in the first quarter. STMA got the ball back early in the second quarter and Max Keefer scored on a 49-yard run, giving STMA a 21-7 advantage.
The Cougars cut into the lead with a touchdown from Elijah Ward, but the Knights took advantage of the time left to them and drove down the field. Collins scored his third touchdown of the half with just seconds left and the Knights took a 28-14 lead into the break.
STMA’s defense kept Centennial off the board in the third quarter, and Keefer extended the lead to three touchdowns for the Knights, ripping off a 21-yard touchdown. The Knights got quite a shock when Collins went down in a heap on the same drive, but he later returned to the game. The defense continued to play well and kept the Cougars from rallying like Prior Lake had done the previous week.
Collins shook off the effects of his injury and scored his fourth touchdown, this time from 41 yards, to dagger the Cougars at 42-14. Centennial scored in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. With the game well in hand, STMA gave their junior varsity players some time and Harley Bauer scored an 18-yard touchdown; a special moment considering the game fell on his eighteenth birthday. The final score was 49-21, a fifth straight win for STMA.
Head coach Jared Essler said that the team was fortunate to play in such good weather in November (60s at game time).
“It’s been a weird year, so we’ll take the good weather when we can get it.” He noted the next game would be much colder.
Collins said he spotted his opportunities for big plays.
“If I see a hole, if I see grass, my eyes light up and I just start running as fast as I can until I can’t run anymore,” he said.
The Knights played at #1 Eden Prairie on Wednesday night (after press deadline) in the regular season finale.
