Champlin Park wrestling traveled to Andover High School Feb. 14 for the 7AAA team section and dropped its opening dual to Elk River 45-28.
The ninth-seeded Rebels won three matches against the eighth-seeded Elks and also had two forfeit wins.
Sophomore Cyrus Dougba pinned Priestley Ayumba in 1 minute, 15 seconds at 170 pounds, and junior DJ Myles pinned John Lassila in 1:29 at 195 pounds. Junior Matthew Knight added an 11-2 major decision over Cody Eggers at 145 pounds.
Senior Cara Diabate (220) and junior Calvin Heitzman (182) both won by forfeit.
MWCA state girls championships
Junior DeeDee Sloan and sophomore Amira Hayes both finished runner-up Feb. 1 in the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association state girls championship tournament.
Hayes won an 11-1 major decision against John Marshall’s Jaida Collins in the 126-pound semifinals. She was pinned in four minutes against Dover-Eyota’s Ngqou Shou.
Sloan won a 17-5 major decision over Caledonia-Houston’s Madison Winjum at 195 pounds, and she also won a 7-5 decision over Redwood Valley’s Harley Raney.
Sloan was pinned in 1:05 by Northfield’s Ella Pagel.
