Champlin Park wrestling seniors DJ Myles and Gavin Rosstedt both closed their high school careers March 20 in the 7AAA-8AAA individual state prelims at Coon Rapids High School.
Myles was able to finish third in the meet at 182 pounds, and Rosstedt took fourth at 220 pounds.
Myles defeated Saint Cloud Tech junior Cody Brott in an 18-2 technical fall to open his day. Myles was pinned in 1 minute, 46 seconds by Little Falls senior Gabe Nagel in the semifinals.
Myles bounced back with a 3-0 win over Andover sophomore Nolan Israelson, and he pinned Anoka junior Jaden Burandt in 5:03 in the third-place match.
Myles did get a second-place wrestleback, but he was pinned in 20 seconds by Bemidji sophomore Barrick Nelson.
Rosstedt won 6-1 against Saint Cloud Tech sophomore Tucker Hugg in his quarterfinals match, but he was pinned in 3:59 in the semifinals against Willmar junior Mason Swanson.
Rosstedt kept his day alive with a pin over Brainerd senior Forrest Gibson in 3:18 in the consolation semifinals, but he was edged 5-0 in the third-place match against Andover junior Nate Beberg.
7AAA section
Myles and Rosstedt advanced to state March 17 in the 7AAA individual section tournament at Elk River High School.
Myles pinned Cambridge-Isanti sophomore Darren Spencer in 1:11 seconds and Forest Lake junior Colin McGeary in 3:50 in his section matches.
Rosstedt needed just one win to make the state tournament. He won 6-0 against Coon Rapids senior Riley Hargrave.
Due to COVID-19, the format was changed this season with four wrestlers advancing from the section tournament in each weight class. So there weren’t any section final matches. Instead, the winners of the semifinals automatically made state, and the losing wrestlers had wrestlebacks to determine the other two who made state.
The state preliminaries were broken down into sections, as well. The state qualifiers from 7AAA took on the qualifiers from 8AAA on March 20.
Myles and Rosstedt were joined by seniors Thomas Saygbay (152), Matthew Knight (160), Calvin Heitzman (195) and Isaiah Wong (heavyweight) and freshman Victor Ortiz (170) in the section tournament.
Saygbay pinned Andover junior Rhys Carlson in 3:19 in the consolation round to have a shot at state, but he fell 12-1 in a major decision against Forest Lake senior Logan Collins.
Heitzman also had a shot at state, but he was pinned by Andover junior Josh Surgenor in 1:08 in the consolation semifinals.
Wong was pinned by Blaine senior Xavier Powers in 17 seconds in the consolation semifinals.
