Champlin Park wrestling had a tough time in the challenging 7AAA individual wrestling section Feb. 21-22 at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
Juniors DJ Myles and Gavin Rosstedt were the lone Rebels to make it to the second day of competition, and both ended up reaching the podium.
DJ Myles (25-12) was third at 182 pounds but did not get a chance for a true second-place wrestleback. He pinned Blaine’s Mehki Hexum in 3 minutes, 27 seconds to open the meet, but he was edged 3-2 to St. Francis’s Joey Lipinski in the semifinals.
DJ Myles came back on Saturday and pinned Anoka’s Bryce Fleisner in 1:39 and Forest Lake’s Jacob Schurrer in 5:32 to take third.
Rosstedt (34-13) also fell in the semifinals. He pinned Cambridge-Isanti’s Devan Jones in 5:09 but dropped a 9-2 decision to Anoka’s Tyler Nebelung.
Rosstedt was edged 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker to Coon Rapids’ Riley Hargrave in the consolation semifinals Saturday, but he bounced back and defeated Jones for the second time in the fifth-place match, this time by an 11-4 decision.
Freshman Jackson Myles (15-10), sophomore Hunter Ochs (16-19), junior Nick Covey (4-12), senior Joe Tullberg (8-23), junior Theo Gbawo (15-18), junior Matthew Knight (7-14), junior Zion Jessee (19-22), freshman Heynek Ortiz (5-10), sophomore Cyrus Dougba (7-19) and senior Cara Diabate (6-6) also participated in the 7AAA section meet but didn’t win a match on Friday.
