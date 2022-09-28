Fresh off a win over Blaine last week, the Champlin Park Rebels traveled to Minnetonka Sept. 22 in a hostile environment, looking to spoil the homecoming festivities for the Skippers.
Both teams entered the matchup 2-1. Before losing to Maple Grove last week, the Skippers were ranked in the top 10. It was bound to be a tough test for a Rebels squad carrying plenty of momentum after a close win last week.
Champlin Park took the lead in the first quarter on a short field goal but struggled to find much rhythm on offense all night, falling 20-9 to Minnetonka.
The Skippers (3-1) scored 17 unanswered points through the second and third quarters. They moved the ball just enough on offense to keep the Rebels at bay.
After both teams turned it over on downs on their first series, Champlin Park (2-2) intercepted Minnetonka quarterback Milos Spasojevic on the first play of their second series at their own 24-yard line. Rebels defensive back Logan Ottinger jumped the route in the flat for the interception, returning it to the red zone.
But Champlin Park only managed a field goal from the drive. Torey Alexander converted the 22-yard chip shot for a 3-0 lead.
Spasojevic eventually worked Minnetonka’s offense into the red zone late in the second quarter. The Rebels showed their toughness on defense to a quarterback averaging 222 passing yards per game. Champlin Park were doing all they could on defense. The Skippers’ first touchdown came in somewhat controversial fashion.
On second down from the Rebels’ 10-yard line, Spasojevic was pressured and had no receivers open, so he threw the ball out of the back of the end zone. With these factors in play, the officials initially flagged Spasojevic for intentional grounding, which would have set the Skippers further from the end zone for third down.
But the flag was picked up. It wasn’t clear whether the officials deemed Spasojevic was out of the tackle box or a receiver was in the area, but the flag was waved off. On the next play, Spasojevic found wide receiver Joran Thomsen for the touchdown, making it 7-3 to the Skippers with 3:58 left in the half.
The Rebels thought they forced Minnetonka into a third and long, but instead they were given a much better chance to score.
Minnetonka extended their lead on the next drive after blocking Champlin Park’s punt on fourth down. The Rebels were already backed up near their goal line following an offensive penalty, so the blocked punt rolled out of the end zone rather quickly for a safety.
Champlin Park were down 9-3 at half, knowing they could game plan to receive the ball to start the third quarter – which almost worked out.
The Rebels drove down the field on the opening drive of the second half deep into the red zone. They had it at the 5-yard-line and it was 4th and 1. There wasn’t any question Champlin Park was going for it.
Instead of trying to run for the first down, quarterback Preston Thielke rolled to his right, looking for tight end Blake Stahl. Covering him like a blanket was defensive back Hudson Poole, who intercepted Thielke and returned it to the 35-yard line.
It was a big blow to take after being so close to tying and potentially taking the lead. Minnetonka capitalized on the turnover and engineered a scoring drive, capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run from running back Jacob McCalla. Spasojevic found wide receiver Duke Richardson for the two-point conversion, extending their lead 17-3.
Yards and first downs were hard to come by for Champlin Park as the Skippers slowed down their dangerous rushing attack. A spark from either defense or special teams seemed vital in getting the Rebels’ offense on track.
That spark arrived when punt returner Arthur Russell ran back a punt from inside his own 30-yard line to the Minnetonka 47. On the next snap, he caught a pass out of the backfield and ran it in for a touchdown. The play had Thielke and the entire formation moving to the left as Russell slipped behind the defense to the right and was wide open. The pass wasn’t perfect but Russell caught it and used his speed to beat the defense to the pylon.
It cut the deficit to 17-9 and breathed life into the Rebels’ sideline. The score came with 8:08 left, and with two timeouts remaining, Champlin Park needed a stop down by 8.
Not only did Minnetonka score on the next drive, they did so by running the clock all the way down to 1:31. The Skippers converted a couple fourth downs to keep the drive alive. Keagan Zabilla finished it off with a 37-yard field goal to make it a two-score game at 20-9, essentially ending the hopes of a win for Champlin Park.
The Rebels won’t be able to hang their heads for long. Their next game is at Maple Grove, who will likely be ranked No. 1 after current No. 1 Eden Prairie lost to Rosemount. The Crimson are averaging 38 points per game.
