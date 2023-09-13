Champlin Park girls tennis hosted Armstrong last week in what proved to be a win for the Rebels on Sept. 6. Champlin Park then lost to Maple Grove on Sept. 7.

Champlin Park vs. Armstrong

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments